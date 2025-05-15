Tamia Mpisane celebrated her daughter Miaandy Mpisane’s third birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post and adorable photos from a birthday photoshoot

Miaandy, born on 15 May 2022, has grown quickly, and Tamia expressed gratitude to God for her daughter’s life and growth

Social media users flooded Tamia’s page with warm birthday wishes, celebrating Miaandy’s special day across Mzansi

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African media personality and reality television star Tamia Mpisane went all out for her and Andile Mpisane's first daughter, Miaandy Mpisane. The proud mom shared three adorable pictures from her daughter's birthday photoshoot.

Tamia Mpisane marked her daughter's birthday with a sweet post. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia and Andile Mpisane's daughter turns three

It still feels like yesterday when the Mkhize/Mpisane family left Mzansi green with envy, with the grand welcoming of Tamia and Andile Mpisane's daughter Miaandy, who was born on 15 May 2022. The little girl who made the grand entrance into the world is celebrating her third birthday - already.

We all know Tamia Mpisane loves celebrating her children's special milestones, no matter how big or small. The doting mother took to her Instagram page to celebrate Miaandy on her birthday. The KwaMaMkhize star shared three pictures from her daughter's stunning birthday photoshoot and penned a sweet message.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She expressed that she still can't believe how big her daughter has grown. The proud mother also thanked God for trusting her with Miaandy. The caption read:

"Happy 3rd birthday to the angel who made me a mother! 🎀 Every day I’m in disbelief at how much you’ve grown. From the way you would curl up into a tiny ball in my arms to now wiping off my kisses and having to chase you around just to put clothes on. You are a reflection of God’s love for me, and I thank him every single day for trusting me with you.

"I pray God keeps you for all the days of your life and may he shape you to be the most amazing version of yourself."

Mzansi celebrates Miaandy's birthday

Social media users flooded Tamia Mpisane's page with heartfelt birthday wishes. Many wished the little girl well.

@glory_mashandu said:

"Happy birthday princess, my granddaughter 🔥❤️💕"

@olu_yemisi wrote:

"Happy 3rd Birthday Miaandy ❤️❤️❤️ such a cutie."

@ayandathabethe_ commented:

"Happiest birthday angel 😇"

@simphiwe.gumed added:

"Oh pantuu❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍birthday blessings beautiful Miaandy❤️"

@mamsweli wrote:

"A happiest birthday, little girl ❤️🔥😍"

Tamia Mpisane shared cute pictures to celebrate Miaandy's birthday. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane hits the studio

Keeping up with the Mpisanes, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Andile Mpisane may be down, but he is not out. He is slowly returning to the limelight after their SARS scandal.

Andile Mpisane has shifted his attention to his music career now that Royal AM has been booted from the Premier Soccer League. Mpisane’s music career had taken a back seat as he focused mostly on his football career. It looks like Andile Mpisane is gearing up for a musical comeback.

In the video, Andile sits on a chair with headphones on and producer Dankie Boi Worst Behaviour by his side. While he focused on party bangers earlier in his career, Andile Mpisane appears to be taking a different path on this new song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News