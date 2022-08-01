A video of a lady being overcome with emotion upon visiting a car dealership has been circulating online

The clip shows her husband walk her into the showroom before a brand new Mini Cooper is revealed

The man shared that it was his token of appreciation to his wife and cyber citizens were moved by the beautiful moment

A loving husband impressed both his wife and Mzansi with his grand gesture of love and appreciation to his significant other.

Twitter user @TebogoetsileBa1 took to the bluebird app to share a video of him surprising his wife with a brand new Mini Cooper.

An unsuspecting woman was overcome with emotion when her husband gifted her a new car. Image: @TebogoetsileBa1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the couple is seen walking into the dealership to the woman’s shock as the stunning vehicle is revealed to her. She hugs her husband and proceeds to walk around the new whip as she takes a good look at her new ride.

“Token of appreciation to my beautiful Wife, happy kilos Mummy,” wrote.

South African social media users were moved by the beautiful moment and flooded the post with sweet messages.

@Mo_Manganyi said:

“A man who takes good care of his family God blesses him 10 folds.”

@Sekzin_sa responded:

“This is beautiful! Love is beautiful!!”

@abnernchene commented:

“Wow wonderful, you are a good example of that black man can be successful and still be good to his wife, show those who chase slay queens that it is possible to be successful and still enjoy life with your wife.”

@AlettaMokhonoa1 reacted:

“Husband of the Year award goes to you .”

@BuddaNku_SA said:

“These are the results of being a good wife, beautiful.”

@osbornebilly95 replied:

“Kwande lapho othathe khona mfwethu. Isandla sidlul'ikhanda. Congratulations to your wife.”

