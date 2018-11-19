Trevor Noah's wife: Interesting details about his love life

Trevor Noah is a comedian, writer, producer, political analyst, actor, and television host from South Africa. He is known for hostingThe Daily Show, a Comedy Central satirical news programme. Because of his achievements, it's no surprise that most of his fans and admirers want to know who Trevor Noah's wife is and how long they have been together.

Trevor Noah was born to Robert and Patricia Nombuyiselo on February 20, 1984, in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. He has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time and has appeared in several important TV movies and series, including Coming 2 America and Black Panther. Here is a glance at Trevor Noah's girlfriends and some fun facts about his love life.

Trevor Noah's profile summary

Full name Trevor Noah Gender Male Date of birth 20th February 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Los Angeles and New York, United States of America Nationality South African Ethnicity Swiss-German-Xhosa Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimeters 181 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriends Minka Kelly, Jordyn Taylor and Dani Gbriel Father Robert Mother Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah College Maryvale College Profession Comedian, author, and television host YouTube Trevor Noah Instagram @trevornoah Twitter @Trevornoah Facebook Trevor Noah

Who is Trevor Noah's wife in 2022?

Is Trevor Noah still married? Trevor has never been married before. Hence Trevor Noah's wife and kids do not exist. The South African comedian has been in three publicly known relationships.

He admitted to Howard Stern that while he has nothing against marriage, he does not think couples must live together. He stated:

I'm a big advocate for not living together ever, even if you're married. I think one of the biggest reasons people get divorced and relationships break up is because of this cohabiting bulls--t that we've come to believe is the way relationships are supposed to be.

Who is Trevor Noah dating?

Rumour has it that Trevor and Dua Lipa are currently dating. This comes after they were seen kissing in New York City. According to Hollywood Life, the two were reportedly seen at a Jamaican eatery in the East Village on a dinner date. None of them, however, has confirmed the rumours.

Trevor Noah's girlfriends: His dating timeline

Trevor has always kept his romantic relationships private; however, there are some known facts concerning his dating life! Check out the list of Trevor Noah's partners and fun facts about his relationships.

1. Minka Kelly (2020-2022)

Minka Kelly is an American actress and model born on June 24, 1980. Noah and Kelly began dating in August 2020 but split up after less than a year in May 2021. Despite their breakup, the couple was seen together in New York City in September 2021.

Is Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah dating? They are currently not in a relationship. Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly split officially on May 18, 2022.

Kelly had been linked to several celebrities before her romance with Noah. She dated actor Donald Faison in 2005. She was also in a relationship with Chris Evans in 2007. She has also dated Derek Jeter, a baseball player and actor Jesse Williams.

2. Jordyn Taylor (2015-2019)

Jordyn Taylor is an American real estate salesperson, model, and former vocalist. She rose to notoriety as a result of her relationship with Trevor Noah.

Jordyn and Taylor met in 2015 when the famed comedian travelled to the United States from his home country. At the time, he had ended his relationship with his South African girlfriend, while Jordyn had lost her fiance in a horrific car accident.

Jordyn moved from California to New York to be with her boyfriend, who had been hired to anchor The Daily Show at the time. They attended several red carpet events together.

Is Trevor Noah married to Jordyn Taylor? Trevor and Jordyn were never married. Instead, they dated until 2019, when Jordyn confirmed the breakup in an Instagram post.

3. Dani Gabriel (2014-2015)

Trevor also dated Dani Gabriel, a South African physiotherapist and musician. They dated from 2014 to 2015 and travelled the world together. They officially split up when Noah relocated to New York to become the host of The Daily Show.

Who is Trevor Noah's gf?

The actor is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Dua Lipa after they were spotted together. Trevor has had several relationships during his meteoric rise to international fame. However, he has previously stated that he does not need to be in a relationship surrounded by love.

Trevor is arguably one of the most well-known people in the world. He is intelligent, hilarious, and successful, so it is no surprise that most of his followers are curious about Trevor Noah's wife.

