Cassper Nyovest recently shared a post on Instagram where he wrote about his new journey in religious faith

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, aka Mufasa, has been public about his growing relationship with his faith in God

Cassper Nyovest has been candid about his journey in Christianity, and his latest testimony touched fans

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest let his fans know that he is growing stronger in his Christianity. Cassper Nyovest took to social media to talk about his recent experiences in his relationship with God.

Cassper Nyovest posted about how becoming a devout Christian changed his life. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest was recently at a Christian event in Singapore. People were touched by Mufasa's latest post about his christian beliefs.

Cassper Nyovest growing stronger in Christian faith

Cassper Nyovest posted on Instagram that during his Christian journey, he has been emotional. In the post, the rapper said that he cries more often ever since he became a born-again Christian. According to Hiphop Mag, he was in Singapore for a church event. See the video and his caption below:

Fans touched by Cassper Nyovest's testimony

Many people commented on Cassper's Instagram, touched by his message. Netizens applauded him for taking on the journey to becoming a devoted Christian.

kealeboga_lepholletse said:

"So powerful."

kopano_mocumi.rsa wrote:

"How I wish Riky and AKA would be still alive and take the same path you taking."

mr.music__sa said:

"Big brother, I greet both you and your faithful friend Holy Spirit! Good morning."

yann777__ commented:

"Yo Cass you're on the right track bro, don't look back. God is present in all your seasons."

itu_the.man was inspired:

"If Cassper can follow Jesus, so can I."

genevieve_mannel gushed:

"This is so beautiful to witness. Men being this vulnerable about their feelings is a huge step in South Africa where countless men suffer in silence. Thank you for using your platform - this will craft the space and courage for more to do the same."

zikode_zii added:

"Never loved Casper like right now. JESUS IS LORD."

Cassper Nyovest's spiritual verse gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest's transition into Christianity birthed a new-found interest in gospel and worship songs as he delved into a new chapter in his life. A proud Christian, the rapper delivered a stellar verse for Nomfundo Moh's song, Umusa, and surrendered all to his creator.

Nomfundo Moh recently released her latest single, Umusa, which brought together two musical powerhouses, Msaki and Cassper Nyovest, to do what they do best - breathe life into music.

Nomfundo told Briefly News that working with the two stars was a wonderful experienc

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News