The Sibongile & The Dlaminis actor Siyabonga Shibe is in hot water after he failed to keep his promises to young students

Siyabonga has failed to pay the tuition fees of young filmmakers at AFDA after they were chosen under his foundation for bursaries

The students currently owe the institution over R150 000 each, and some had to drop out due to unpaid fees

Actor Siyabonga Shiba failed to keep his promises to young filmmakers. Image: @siyabonga_shibe

Source: Instagram

Actor Siyabonga Shibe found himself in trouble after failing to keep his promises.

Siyabonga Shibe fails to pay tuition fees of filmmakers

Former The Wife actor Siyabonga Shibe found himself trending on social media after his drama of failing to return a car that he borrowed on time.

Recently, the star failed to keep the promise he made to several young students whom he awarded with bursaries to study film in Joburg. The news and gossip page MDNews shared that several students complained about Shibe not paying their tuition fees at AFDA.

The students shared that they owe the institution over R150 000 of unpaid fees. The students shared that some had to drop out, and others were lucky to get sponsored by other bursaries.

"We are busy applying for other bursaries. To make things worse, we can't go back to the very same school because we owe the institution"

See the post below:

SA drags Siyabonga Shibe

Many netizens dragged the star to hell and back for giving these young kids false hope and giving them his empty promises:

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Honestly this was so not necessary from him! Ruining people’s future."

@savenoho said:

"Another scandal ngawe futhi... ngathi suzobhora."

@Menumental shared:

"We know a spear campaign maan."

@ThusoetsileG responded:

"I saw him live on Tiktok...this I can believe."

@laurrensee replied:

"He probably wanted to chow one 2k there. He ate and now he’s full doesn’t want associating no more."

@PutItDownSA commented:

"This guy is struggling AF, how in the hell was he going to fund this…akasa foste ubutiza thixo he’s nearing stage 8 of washed-up celebrities…UBUSANGOMA."

Siyabonga Shibe bids farewell to Uzalo

Briefly News previously reported that Siyabonga Shibe officially left Uzalo. The actor recently penned a heartfelt farewell post on social media after he filmed his last scene.

Siyabonga, who played the role of Qhabanga, aka Pastor Mtungwa, on the popular telenovela, shared a clip of himself dancing while the cast and crew of Uzalo sang for him.

Source: Briefly News