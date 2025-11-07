A South African performer closely resembling AKA went viral with a stunning tribute performance

Viewers were captivated by the uncanny look and sound, sparking reactions of fans missing the late star

The video highlighted how local talent can creatively honour music legends while engaging audiences online

South Africans were amazed as a lookalike delivered a near-perfect tribute to AKA, blending iconic style with original freestyle.

A performer went viral after stunning South Africans with a spot-on tribute to the late rapper AKA. Image: @jamessweetnam1, AKAworldwide

Source: Instagram

On 28 September 2025, TikTok user @jamessweetnam1 posted a video featuring a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late South African rapper AKA. The video shows the man performing AKA’s hit song Lemonade, adding his own freestyle verse, and capturing the essence of the original artist. South Africans were quick to notice that the performer not only looked like Kiernan Forbes but also sounded remarkably similar. The performance created immediate buzz online, as fans admired the uncanny mimicry and the skilful delivery that paid homage to the late musician.

The resemblance went beyond appearance, with many viewers commenting on how closely the lookalike’s voice and style mirrored AKA’s signature sound. The video became a talking point across social media platforms, highlighting the growing trend of tribute performances that honour local icons while blending original creativity. Experts on South African music culture note that performances like this help keep an artist’s legacy alive while giving new talent exposure. The lookalike’s freestyle verse also added a fresh twist, showing how fans can creatively engage with beloved songs.

Tribute performance captures local hearts

Within days, the TikTok video posted on a public platform by user @jamessweetnam1 went viral, amassing over 17,000 likes and more than 500 comments. South Africans expressed astonishment at the striking resemblance, sparking debates over whether the man could be mistaken for AKA himself in casual encounters. Many viewers praised the performance, noting the energy, accuracy, and dedication required to replicate the rapper’s style so convincingly. The widespread engagement highlighted the powerful connection South Africans feel with local music legends, as well as the community’s appetite for creative tributes.

Viewers reacted with excitement, amusement, and admiration, sharing the video across different platforms while celebrating South African music talent. There was a sense of nostalgia mixed with curiosity, as fans compared the lookalike’s rendition to past performances of AKA. Social media discussions emphasised how local talent can pay tribute while offering something unique, showcasing creativity in the South African entertainment scene. The viral moment reinforced the influence of TikTok in connecting communities through music and performance art.

South Africans couldn’t believe their eyes after a performer’s uncanny resemblance to AKA lit up social media. Image: @jamessweetnam1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Sam_8.99m asked:

“Haibo Justin Breebar. 😳 Why are you AKA now?”

Leshaun Lesego Leber wrote:

“He really looks like Justin Bieber and sounds like A.K.A.”

Ayanda Shilenge wrote:

“Kiernan Bieber.”

lunar wrote:

“AKA in Justin Bieber’s body.”

MR_NS said:

“Drop one song, please, will support you.”

Just_Migs wrote:

“From Justin to AKA. This is AI. 😭”

Deemphow-phow said:

“Looking like Justin Bieber currently and sounding like AKA, that’s wild.”

Khuthi wrote:

“You sound like him, but you look like Justin Bieber. 🤗🤗”

Check out the TikTok video below:

