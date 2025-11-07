Nomzamo Mbatha has been listed aming the Time100Next, and she reflected on her humble beginnings

The actress attended the event and looked stunning in a white gown, and she spoke about that special night

Mbatha expanded her humanitarian work by becoming an ambassador for the Earthshot Prize

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha was honoured to be named as a part of the Time100Next.

Source: Instagram

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha flew the Mzansi flag high when she was listed among the Time100Next stars.

The Shaka Ilembe star was beyond grateful for this opportunity, and she looked gorgeous at the event.

Nomzamo Mbatha on Time100Next

Taking to social media, Nomzamo, who does extensive work in the philanthropy business, reflected on the wonderful night which was filled with the glits and the glam as well as laughs and drinks.

"Being named among the #TIME100Next honorees in a year that has been full of so many blessings felt different for me. I reminded myself to be still and truly inhabit the moment. Because of the busy nature of my life, the constant pull to what’s next and how fleeting things can be, I hardly have the time to savour and truly feel the beauty of what a moment like this really means," she said.

Mbatha said she was seated among joyful people who exchanged laughs and meaningful conversations with her.

"My table was the most joyful in the room; we shared so many laughs and meaningful conversations. And oh boy! Being on stage was daunting but I felt empowered and so affirmed and then to toast with my peers and fellow class of ‘25 felt euphoric - these are people who dare to imagine a future beyond the constraints of their beginnings … and I now look at my well of gratitude and I am just REALLY happy for younger me whose circumstances looked very very different once upon a time. Remember this - you’re not crazy for the life you see for yourself beyond your current horizon."

Nomzamo Mbatha, in September, dedicated this recognition to the people of KwaMashu, where she grew up.

SA lauds Nomzamo Mbatha

Social media users flooded her comments section to give the actress her flowers. Fellow celebs and her sister Wendy Mbatha all expressed how proud they are of Nomzamo.

Thando_d congratulated:

"Congratulations, mama! What a well-earned victory."

lapresh21 laughed:

"This lady gets beautiful every time, please give other kids a chance. So much love for you."

nommkhize1 thanked her:

"Oh man! What a dream realised for us all. Siyabonga Nomzamo."

thee_roswell shared:

"Firstly GORGEOUS. Secondly, I hope you savour more moments like this and many more moments like this. Congratulations, and I see the kale."

buhledingaan shared:

"Ohhhhhh Queen Zamo. Ma ka Shaka. What an honour it has been to watch everything turn out so beautifully for you. We looooooove you so much."

hobongwanasiya_ replied:

"May your purpose carry you beyond the borders of your own imagination. What an inspiration you are. Go on and go forth."

realxolizondo said:

"Extremely proud of you. Congratulations."

basetsanakumalo stated:

"Oh Zamo, this is absolutely MAGNIFICENT! So well deserved! Congratulations darling."

