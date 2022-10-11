Riky Rick's Cotton Fest will take place in Cape Town for the first time since the late Mzansi rapper conceptualised the project

The festival, which offers music, lifestyle, and fashion entertainment, is one of the most well-known in South Africa

For the first time this year, it was held without its founder Riky as he passed away a few months before it hit New Town

Riky Rick's Cotton Fest is moving to Cape Town in December.

Cotton Fest, the baby project of late South African rapper Riky Rick, will be held in Cape Town for the first time since its inception.

According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, Cotton Fest's organisers expressed their excitement about Boss Zonke's legacy expanding.

“With what started out as a great idea between Riky and I many years ago to a whole culture movement called Cotton Fest. Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans.” said co-founder Alain Ferrier.”

Cotton Fest in a nutshell

Even though the who's who of South African music entertainment take the stage on the day, the gathering is more than just a music festival.

According to TshisaLIVE, in addition to the fire music, attendees can expect entertainment in the form of fashion and lifestyle. Fans are spoiled for choice, with stalls selling Mzansi-made brands and delicious local cuisine.

Cotton Fest 2022 held without Riky Rick

Cotton Fest was held without its founder, Riky Rick, for the first time this year.

The lit festival returned in April, just months after Riky Rick's death. The 34-year-old rapper died on 23 February 2022.

Despite one of its pillars collapsing, the show went on. It drew many well-known faces, including Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Kwesta, and many others.

