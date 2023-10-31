David Henesy is an American restaurateur and former actor best known for his role as David Collins on the television series Dark Shadows, a popular gothic soap opera from 1966 to 1971. Henesy's character, David Collins, was a central figure in the series that appeared in over 260 episodes. His entertainment industry success as a child actor makes fans curious about his whereabouts.

Jamison Collins, a character on the television series Dark Shadows, was portrayed by actor David Henesy. Photo: @Henesy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Born in New York, David Henesy was a film, television, and Broadway child actor. After Dark Shadows, Henesy acted in various TV shows and movies. However, he is primarily remembered for his role in the cult classic series.

David Henesy's profiles and bio

Full name David Henesy Gender Male Date of birth October 20, 1956 Age 67 years (As of 2023) Place of birth Glen Ridge, New Jersey Country United States of America Nationality American Zodiac sign Libra Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 68 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Occupation Restaurateur and former actor Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Carolina Rodriguez Parents Jack Albertson and Sheila Kline Siblings Michael and Amy Net worth $2 million

What is David Henesy's age?

Henesy (67 years old) was born on October 20, 1956, in Glen Cove, New York, USA. He holds American nationality, and his Zodiac sign is Libra.

David Henesy's family

He is the son of actor Jack Albertson and singer and actress Sheila Kline. He has two siblings: a brother named Michael and a sister named Amy.

Henesy is an American restaurateur and former actor best known for his role as David Collins on the television series Dark Shadows. Photo: @Henesy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Henesy's height

He measures 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 68 kilograms. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Who is David Henesy's wife?

He is married to Carolina Rodriguez, and they run their restaurant business together. Details about their children have not been shared.

David Henesy movies and TV shows

Henesy is primarily known for his role as David Collins on the television series Dark Shadows. However, his acting career extended beyond the show, and he appeared in a few other movies and TV shows. Here are some of the notable ones:

1970: House of Dark Shadows

1964: Another World

After these roles, David Henesy's acting career became less prominent, and he took a step back from the entertainment industry.

Who played Jamison Collins on Dark Shadows?

Jamison Collins, a character on the television series Dark Shadows, was portrayed by actor David Henesy. He played David Collins and his ghostly ancestor Jamison Collins on the show. The television series was known for its complex and often supernatural family relationships, with characters occasionally playing multiple roles due to supernatural elements in the storyline.

David currently runs Henesy-Rodriguez Group (HRG), a successful restaurant business in California. Photo: @Henesy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who played Little David on Dark Shadows?

Little David Collins, the young son of David Collins on the television series Dark Shadows, was portrayed by actor David Henesy. In the show, David Henesy played David Collins and his young son, Little David. The use of actors in dual roles, often due to supernatural or time-travelling storylines, was a characteristic feature of the series.

Where is David Henesy today?

The legendary actor is not actively involved in the entertainment industry. He currently lives in Panama City with his wife. They run a successful restaurant business, Henesy-Rodriguez Group (HRG), in California, serving American cuisine.

What is David Henesy's net worth?

The celebrated actor has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His primary source of income is his career as a restaurateur. He owns a house in Los Angeles, California, and a collection of luxury cars.

Above is everything you need to know about David Henesy, an American restaurateur and former actor famous for appearing on the television series Dark Shadows. After his time on the series, Henesy continued to work in the entertainment industry but later quit to focus on business.

READ ALSO: What does T'yanna Wallace, Biggie Smalls' daughter, do for a living?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about T'yanna Wallace. Who is she? T'yanna is the daughter of the late Christopher Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls, and Faith Evans, the well-known R&B and hip-hop artist.

T'yanna has been relatively private but has occasionally spoken about her father's legacy and interests. She has also been involved in various business ventures, including her clothing line called Notoriouss. This clothing line pays tribute to her father's memory and features designs related to his music and image.

Source: Briefly News