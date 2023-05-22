The life story of Liteboho Molise (Seipati) from Lingashoni

Liteboho Molise is a Lesotho-born South African actress famous for playing the lead role in Lingashoni, the 1Magic telenovela. You might be acquainted with her for portraying Teboho, the starring role on, Muvhango, the SABC show, for eight years.

She may be an actress, but she studied political science and administration.

Liteboho Molise is one of the few actresses who prefer living away from the limelight despite their careers on TV. Her biography outlines unknown facts about her life.

Liteboho Molise's profile and bio summary

Full name Liteboho Molise Gender Female Date of birth 23rd January 1988 Age 35 years (as of May 2023) Birthday 23rd January Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Butha-Buthe, Lesotho Current residence Northeast of Johannesburg Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Separated Ex-husband Thabo Twala Children 1 Alma mater National University of Lesotho Profession Actress, businesswoman Famous For playing Teboho on Muvhango and Seipati in Lingashoni Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter Facebook

How old is Liteboho Molise?

Liteboho Mosile (aged 35 as of May 2023) was born on 23rd January 1988, in Butha-Buthe, Lesotho. In Lingashoni, she plays a mother to grown kids.

Education

Liteboho is an alumnus of St Stephen's D High School in Mohale's Hoek, Lesotho. After passing her matric exam, she transitioned to the National University of Lesotho in 2011 and studied political science and administration for a year.

Career

Liteboho landed a role as the villainous Teboho on Muvhango. She had previously auditioned twice for a role in the show. She made her on-screen debut in May 2012.

She may be an actress but she studied political science and administration.

Where is Teboho from Muvhango now?

In Muvhango, Teboho is Mulalo's wife, and her character develops from being a domestic worker to becoming the mayor's wife who has one goal in mind, chieftaincy. However, she gets jailed for murder and attempted murder.

Liteboho played the role between May 2012 and August 2021, and being in Muvhango allowed her to nurture and explore her acting prowess. She landed more acting roles along the way, including:

A celebrity guest on #Karektas Season 1

Season 1 Mantwa on Skwizas Season 3 and 4

How old is Seipati from Lingashoni?

In Lingashoni, Liteboho portrays Seipati, a middle-aged woman who helps a man in a near-death situation dumped in a river. She nurses him back to health; the two fall in love in the process.

Mandla, Liteboho's lover, regains his memory and remembers his past life as a wealthy married man. He goes back to claim his identity and, in the process, discovers who tried to kill him!

Molise's nomination for the first season of The Royalty Soapie Awards in the Outstanding Newcomer category for her role as Teboho was the epitome of her career. However, when the director shouts "Cut" and the camera lights go off, she goes back to living a private life.

She broke up with her ex-husband because she did not believe in polygamy.

Liteboho Molise's husband

Molise married Thabo Twala, a tycoon, in a community of property in 2015. Unfortunately, they only enjoyed marital bliss for one year.

Liteboho called it quits with her polygamous husband after realising that Twala had lied about being married to Mpho Twala and Katie behind her back.

Liteboho found out about Twala's marriage via social media shortly after he paraded an expensive Mercedes Benz he had bought her. While giving her account of the story after social media users called her a homewrecker, Molise said,

When I met him, Kate was history. She was no longer with him. Even now, they are no longer together. When I met him, Thabo had just broken up with a woman called Mpho. He paid lobola for me, and we live together with our child.

Liteboho was baffled when Katie and Mpho took to social media to insist they were still married to Twala and were comfortable with the is’thembu arrangement. A close relative to Molise confirmed that Liteboho was embarrassed and had broken up with Twala.

Liteboho Molise's child

Molise has a daughter whose identity has been concealed from the public. She shared a teasing photo of her daughter on Mother's Day in 2020.

Where is Liteboho Molise now?

Molise relocated to the northeast of Johannesburg with her daughter. Her ex-husband lives in Gauteng’s most expensive suburb of Sandhurst in Sandton. She has since then focused on her acting career. In her true fashion, Liteboho Molise has not disclosed any details alluding to the location of her house.

Liteboho Molise's net worth

According to sources, Molise's net worth is approximately $300,000. She has earned this wealth through her career as an actress.

Liteboho Molise's car

Liteboho has been spotted driving a grey Range Rover. She also has a grey Mercedes-Benz Maybach.

Liteboho Molise takes pride in her career milestones and the image she portrays. She is careful about letting the public too much into her private life.

