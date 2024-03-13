Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her son recorded themselves attempting to do the Tshwala Bam TikTok challenge

The mother and son's close bond captured the hearts of many in Mzansi, and they gushed over them

Although their attempt was commendable, some people didn't quite feel their video, and they mocked them

Blood Psalms actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her eldest son gained widespread attention on social media. This comes after they participated in the popular Tshwala Bam TikTok challenge, causing their video to go viral.

Enhle and son attempt viral TikTok challenge

On TikTok, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa posted a video of her and her son trying to do the viral TikTok challenge. The Tshwala Bam challenge requires at least three people to shake their shoulders and put a little effort into it.

They then go up and down in unison, along with the beat. The dance grew in popularity on social media but was started by three friends dressed in black dancing at a house party.

The video clip was posted by X page @MDNnewss with the caption:

"Enhle Mbali and her son join the #TshwalaBamichallenge."

Mzansi reacts to the viral video

Although their close bond warmed the hearts of many, some peeps chose to ridicule them instead because they were not feeling the video.

@HermaineM:

"Aowa, I won't keep quiet."

@Ori_RSA:

"Black Cat replacing B."

@Mrs_CallMeK:

"It’s nice for mother and son to have fun in the privacy of their home. We’re happy they’re happy, mara posting yona."

@Phathis03457426:

"Happy people."

@FutureBite:

"This son is not make sure."

@Hyperloll4:

"This is nice."

@MissNtabeni:

"I love her so much I'm glad she's finally happy after all the things Black Cofee put her through."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz do the Tshwala Bami dance challenge

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz, did the Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok.

The couple was joined by Zinhle's manager and friend, Thabiet Amardien, but Murdah stood out as he made the two look bad. Her fans mocked her for not being able to do the popular dance and lauded Murdah Bongz for nailing it.

