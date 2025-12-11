South Africans shared their reactions after in announcement that one of the National Senior Certificate exams may have been compromised

A TikToker sparked the discussion after posting a video letting people know about the announcement by the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Garube

Nearly a million matriculants sat down for the final exams, and the Department of Basic Education shared a setback regarding the NSC exam papers

Matriculants finished writing the examinations, but a recent issue sparked alarm about exam rewrites. The Minister of the Department of Basic Education (DBE) addressed the nation, revealing that someone who is a staff member may have compromised the testing quality of one of the English Home Language paper exams.

NSC English Paper 2 exam was breached by seven DBE employees.

A TikTok video by a creator gave people the opportunity to share their thoughts about the recent announcement by the DBE. Online users and some matriculants shared reactions to the DBE's updates about the 2025 NSC exams.

In a TikTok video, @imnotherechile shared that the Department of Basic Education reviewed that a staff member was the root of the irregularity. A total of seven papers were missing from the English Home Language Paper 2 question papers and marking guides. The incident was localised to Pretoria, and the minister said there was an investigation to ensure it was the only area affected.

South Africans recalled past matric exam breaches after the latest incident with the English Home Language Paper 2 exam.

South Africa concerned about matriculants

Many people commented on the video by @imnotherechile. Online users wondered if there was a possibility of a rewrite even after the minister assured the public that the incident did not affect the national quality of exams. Watch the video about the exam breach and read people's comments below:

✨Tasha🇿🇼 commented:

"I’m sure Gauteng can solve it on their own, abeg."

phiwe_Ndlovu🌸🧸 wrote:

"Am I the only one who wants to rewrite😔?"

Lipa said:

"Let them rewrite on the 16th, all of them we want to groove in peace, these kids are all over taverns and clubs."

Nomthandazo💋👅 commented:

"The employee who leaked the paper just because their child is in grade 12😭😭😭legend😂"

Lizwi wodumo ❤️😅 joked:

"Mara M25 ni worse English pho?😂 not even i in Mathematics or physics."

@Nation said:

"Yes, now the parent has to lose their job because of this."

TALITA admitted:

"It's fine, I didn't finish that paper, we can rewrite."

Noma.tisetso🤍wrote:

"This also happened to us in 2020 with Maths yooh aii that paper came back ishaya strong 😭✋🏼"

🧸mikrokosmos⁷🪐⋆˚⭒ had questions:

"So the ones who copied are going to be National top achievers, or are they gonna deduct for them?"

yours_ora said:

"The people who must rewrite are the those who got the paper😭🤚🏾cause we didn’t get so aowa."

