The battle between Nota Baloyi and DJ Black Coffee appears to be far from over after the outspoken podcaster fired back

Following the DJ's attempt to have Nota locked up, the former music executive claims Coffee's move is an attempt to weaponise the law

The feud stems from Nota's recent defamatory statements about Black Coffee, and after having been trolled by him before, the DJ decided to teach him a lesson

Nota Baloyi reportedly addressed Black Coffee's attempt to send him to jail.

Source: Twitter

The long-standing tension between Nota Baloyi and DJ Black Coffee has reached a boiling point, with the outspoken podcaster officially firing back after the Grammy winner’s latest legal move.

What began as a series of explosive social media jabs has escalated into heated courtroom drama, as Baloyi now claims that the DJ’s recent attempt to have him sent to jail for 60 days was an "abuse of process."

According to TimesLIVE, Nota is seeking to have Black Coffee’s legal action declared invalid.

Baloyi argues that since Black Coffee is seeking jail time, the burden of proof is much higher. He claims the DJ hasn't proven that his social media posts were a deliberate and dishonest attempt to break the law.

The posts in question alleged that Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, was involved in sketchy financial activities. He reportedly echoed these sentiments during an episode of the SA Hub podcast.

In December 2025, the DJ, through a court order, demanded that Nota retract his statements and issue an apology. However, after only deleting the posts, Nota claimed that making an apology would compromise his integrity and force him to lie under oath.

According to his legal response, the former music executive argued that he cannot apologise for what he believes to be the truth.

"That would require me to state publicly that my previous statements were false and defamatory and had no basis in fact. I stand by the truthfulness and public interest nature of my statements. To publish the mandated text would require me to disseminate falsehoods, which I will not do," read the notice.

By taking this stand, Baloyi is clearly doubling down on his original allegations against Black Coffee.

This latest chapter in their feud follows years of allegations made by the former music executive against the DJ, and as tensions rise, the legal stakes have never been higher, and it's clear that neither man is willing to back down.

Nota Baloyi claims Black Coffee's move to send him to jail was an "abuse of process."

Source: Twitter

Nota Baloyi accuses Black Coffee of abusing his power

Amid their legal back-and-forth, Nota filed an appeal after being ordered to apologise, and argued that the court wrongly applied defamation laws and violated his right to free speech.

Moreover, the outspoken podcaster hit back with a counterclaim, accusing Black Coffee of using his money and power to bully critics and vulnerable individuals.

In his papers, it was revealed that Nota demanded R25,000 for the distress he says the situation has caused his mother.

"The case is not about defamation but an attempt to muzzle public discourse on issues that affect society."

