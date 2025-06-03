The Amajita coach earns less than R50,000 monthly, while Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reportedly makes over R1 million, raising concerns about fairness

Despite leading Amajita to victory at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, the coach received no performance bonus, sparking public outrage

Netizens criticised SAFA’s pay structure, with some suggesting racial bias and calling for fairer compensation for the U20 coach’s achievements

The salary gap between South Africa’s U20 national football team (Amajita) coach and the senior Bafana Bafana coach has sparked heated debate. Makashule Gana, a prominent figure from Rise Mzansi, publicly questioned why the Amajita coach earns less than R50,000 a month, while Bafana Bafana’s coach Hugo Broos reportedly takes home over R1 million monthly.

The issue was brought into sharp focus during a parliamentary portfolio committee session, where it was revealed that the Amajita coach did not receive any bonus for winning the prestigious U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This revelation has ignited a wave of criticism aimed at the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Public reactions highlight perceived injustice

Social media users quickly responded to the controversy, expressing frustration and calling out what they see as unfair treatment of black football coaches and rising talent developers.

Kulani Wilson

"There's a guy who once said that 'We don't appreciate black excellence', coach Mdaka deserves a bonus of R1 million for bringing the U20 AFCON 😃"

Kingdeekay

"Can we have that old man to answer all this questions Jordan thing"

Motete

"Can we have that old man to answer all this questions Jordan thing"

Nyamza

"If the Amajita Coach was White guy from Foreign Country I am 💯 sure R500k upwards then they say we are free 😡😡😡"

Calls for fairness and recognition

Many voices have condemned the stark pay difference and demanded more equitable treatment for the U20 coach, who has proven his capability on a continental stage.

Mrolozi

"Wow, such disparity, we all know Bafana coach is doing good but SAFA is unfair to the U20 mentor."

Qalakaliboli

"🤣🤣 Ziyakhaaalaa ! That old man earns a million a month 😲"

Tsepo

"Haahhh! No bonus for the Coach for winning U20-CAFCL? That's ludicrous 🤬🚮"

Sanele

"He should've earn at least half of what Broos earn"

The bigger picture: SAFA’s management under scrutiny

The controversy has also reignited debates around the leadership of SAFA, with users pointing fingers at Danny Jordan, the current president who confirmed weeks ago that no decisions would be made until the Confederation of African Football (CAF) releases the R3.6 million prize money.

Thobile

"Danny Jordan the problem"

King

"The Amajita coach’s salary it’s not even Tax amount of National Team coach 😏😏😏"

As the discussion continues, many hope this will prompt SAFA to review its compensation policies and properly reward those contributing to South Africa’s football success at all levels.

