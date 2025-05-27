A content creator from South Africa shared how much she made on TikTok from just one video

She also revealed that she is residing in the US, as she unveiled the amount she got, which shocked many

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post by expressing their thoughts on her pay

A South African content creator has sparked widespread interest on social media after revealing how much she earned from a TikTok video that garnered 90,000 views.

A South African woman revealed her earnings from a viral TikTok video. Image: @lifeaslwethu

Source: TikTok

SA woman reveals earnings from TikTok video with 90k views

In a candid post shared with her followers, the TikToker, who goes by the username @lifeaslwethu, disclosed that she is currently residing in the US and has been part of the creators program for over a year now.

"The reason I have not been making money from TikTok is because normally my videos are under one minute and those videos don’t qualify to earn you money and secondly most of my views are from Africa and not from the US so those views actually don’t count and I do not make money out of those views," said @lifeaslwethu.

Thanks to her recent video that went viral on TikTok, @lifeaslwethu was able to earn money from it, and she revealed how much she got, which was $1.14 (R20.52). The lady's revelation shocked many people in South Africa.

@lifeaslwethu's transparency shed light on the reality of monetising content on the platform in South Africa. The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from the public. Some expressed shock at how little creators are paid despite high engagement, while others praised her for highlighting the financial limitations of TikTok’s creator fund, especially outside major markets like the U.S. and the U.K.

TikTok offers various monetisation avenues for creators, including brand partnerships, livestream gifts, and the Creator Fund, but South African users have long complained about limited earnings. Unlike in the U.S., where creators with similar views might earn more, many South Africans see minimal returns unless they secure sponsorships.

Her honesty is encouraging a wider discussion about transparency in content creation and the challenges South African and African influencers face in monetising their work.

Watch the video below:

Africans react to TikTok pay on content creators

Many African content creators took to social media to call out TikTok for unfair payment of African influencers.

Zintle Mqungwana said:

"This app doesn’t see Africans, and I don’t get why… It’s been so many years, and they aren’t even trying to include us in anything."

Zinhleh_gumede wrote:

"The fact that views from Africa don’t count is insane."

MantshangaseChina🇿 wished her well, saying:

"May it triple!! In God's name."

House of Averygrove shared:

"I am Swazi and I feel like South Africans deserve deserve to be paid."

YT: Siyobooi commented:

"Oh yes, views from Africa don’t matter to some brands. Like why?!"

One woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

Source: Briefly News