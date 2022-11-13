Social media is the new revolution that has facilitated most figures to carve careers and popularise their crafts. Bernice Burgos is one figure whose rise to fame was attributed to her modelling career, which became a big thing when she tapped into the wave of social media. Letting the world into her life resulted in the quest to know more about her life, precisely, her daughter, Sarai Burgos.

Sarai Burgos made it to the limelight due to her mother and sister's popularity on Instagram. Her mother, Bernice Burgos, enjoys a following of over 6.9 million people on Instagram as of November 2022. Details about her journey to motherhood have captured most people's attention, hence the need to know more about her daughters.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sarai Burgos Gender Female Year of birth 2006 Age 16 years (As of 2022) Place of birth United State of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Bernice Burgos Sibling Ashley Burgos Niece India Ava

Sarai Burgos' age

It is unclear when Bernice Burgos, Sarai's mother, had her. However, the one-time MVTV reality star has mentioned several times that she had her second daughter ten years after her eldest. Judging by this revelation, Sarai turns sixteen years in 2022.

Sarai Burgos' birthday

Bernice has not opened up about her daughter's exact date of birth. Therefore, it is challenging to pinpoint Sarai's birthday.

Sarai Burgos' parents

Sarai's parents had her out of wedlock. According to speculations, her mother raised her and her sister alone. Her father was not in the picture.

Sarai Burgos' mother

Sarai's mother is the iconic Bernice Burgos. Bernice is famous for flaunting her curvy body in stylish bikinis on social media. She enjoys a following of over 6.9 million people on Instagram as of November 2022.

Bernice was born in April 1980 in New York City to a Puerto Rican family. She had a difficult childhood and grew up in Spanish Harlem. She launched her modelling career when she was twenty-seven years old. Luckily, she became very successful, and the highlight of her career debut was being featured in national fashion magazines like XXL, Eye Candy and SHOW.

In 2009, Bernice was cast in the movie, Notorious, which did exceptionally well and garnered over $44 million. Later, she received more offers to star in films, TV shows and music videos. As a result, she has worked with icons such as J. Cole, Drake, and Rick Ross. Bernice even dated Drake, and they were spotted together in Australia. However, they broke up.

Apart from making good money from modelling and acting, Bernice is also a businesswoman. She collaborated with her daughter, Ashley, to start a clothing line, Bold and Beautiful, which focuses on women's clothes, particularly sleepwear, to make women feel attractive. She acknowledges that the venture was her daughter's idea.

Sarai Burgos' father

Details of Sarai's father's identity, as well as those of his paternal history, have not been disclosed publicly. Some sources allege that her father is or was not a well-known figure due to his anonymity.

Ashley Burgos

Sarai has an elder sister, Ashley Burgos, who was born in May 1996. At the time of her birth, her mother was only sixteen years old.

According to the details on the internet, when Ashley was born, their mother found it a little hard to raise her baby. She was ousted from her grandmother's house, forcing her to cohabit with her then-boyfriend.

Ashley is an American Instagram star, model and businesswoman. Like her mother, she carved a niche in the modelling industry. She enjoys a significant following of over 218,000 people on Instagram as of November 2022.

India Ava

Ashley dated Sambous Camara, a renowned R&B artist. They had their daughter, India Ava, on 7th February 2018, weeks after their lavish Aladdin-themed baby shower. However, they ended their relationship months later.

Sarai Burgos' nationality

Sarai Burgos was born in the United States of America. Her mother is of Puerto Rican descent, although she raised her daughter in the Bronx, New York. Therefore, she is an American national.

Bernice has mentioned several times that she grew up in a Spanish-speaking environment and was raised by Puerto Rican parents.

Sarai Burgos' ethnicity

She belongs to the African-American ethnic community.

Sarai Burgos' education

Credible details about Sarai Burgos' educational background are not available. Nonetheless, judging by her age, she must have attended school in the Bronx neighbourhood.

Sarai Burgos' career

Sarai is only sixteen years old and does not have a career. She relies on her mother, a model and entrepreneur, to cater to her financial needs.

Sarai Burgos' net worth

Verifiable details about her net worth are not publicly available. Nonetheless, her mother's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

What is the meaning of Sarai?

Sarai is a Hebrew name meaning princess. The feminine name is a pure expression of aspiration and adoration.

Who is Bernice Burgos' daughter?

The model, Instagram star and entrepreneur has two daughters. Her eldest, Ashley, is twenty-six years old, while Sarai, her youngest, is sixteen as of 2022.

Does Bernice Burgos have a child?

Yes, she has two children.

Does Ashley Burgos have Instagram?

Ashley has an Instagram account where she has carved a career as a model, like her mother. She enjoys a following of more than 218,000 people on the platform as of 2022.

Is Bernice Burgos a grandmother?

Yes, Bernice is a grandmother. Her daughter, Ashley, had her daughter, India Ava, in February 2018.

These details about Bernice Burgos' daughter, Sarai Burgos, reveal what it is like being born to a celebrity mother. Her mother is protective of her. At the same time, Bernice is also living her best life as an Instagram star.

The public has criticized her for her career and her new title as a grandmother. Nevertheless, she focuses on her passion, modelling.

