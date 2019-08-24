200+ Zulu names for boys and girls: Choose the best meaning

The majority of African tribes and countries give their children names that have rich meanings. Similarly, Zulu names have different meanings that could be derived from the time of birth, an emotion, and many other significant factors. The ultimate beauty of African names lies in the variety of languages, each with exciting pronunciations.

The Zulu tribe do not have a formal naming ceremony. Instead, they arrange for a ceremony referred to as ‘imbeleko’. During the ceremony, the baby is introduced to its ancestors, as well as its elders. While a sacrificial goat is being slaughtered to pay respect to the ancestors, the chosen baby names are announced. The baby is then presented to the elders.

Zulu baby names and meanings

There is a wide variety of South African baby names to choose from today. To be more specific, Zulu baby names for both genders are in abundance. Therefore, before making your final decision, it is essential for you to know and understand different Zulu boys names and beautiful baby girl names and meanings. With this information, you will avoid choosing a name that will bring regret in the long run.

Zulu names for boys

Different baby boys names are used in the Zulu culture to signify different things.

Encouraging Zulu names

Nqobizitha- Conquer the enemies

Mlungisi- The one who brings order

Bhekokwakhe- One who minds his own

Zenzele- Do it yourself

Zakhele- Create something for yourself

Bhekisisa- Cautious/ careful

Zithulele- A winner

Mzamo- Efforts/ attempts

Thandanani- Love one another

Thuthuka- Become a better person

Mpumelelo- Success

Mpilo- Life

Lungelo- Right

Mandlakhe- Great efforts

Phila- Get well/live

Manqoba/Mnqobi - One who conquers in hopeless situations

Thulani- Be comforted

Nice Zulu names for boys

Mthokozisi- The one who brings joy

Mandla- Power/strength

Nkosiyabo- The King

Philani- Majestic, precious, and unforgettable

Olwethu- He is ours

S’thembiso-Promise

Njabulo- Joy

Sipho- Gift

Lwandile-Love has intensified

Fanyana- Little boy

Lunga- Be kind

Kagiso- One who brings peace

Sandile/Andile- We have extended in number

Sibonelo- Example

Siphiwe- We have been given

Maphikelela- Preserves

Lwandle- Ocean

Msizi- Helper

Thando- love

Funani- Search/want

Bhekimuzi- Look after the household

Amahle- The beautiful one

SimphiweyiNkosi- He is our gift from God

Luyanda- Love is growing

Mthunzi- Shadow

Zanele/Sanele/Anele- We have enough

Langa- Bright as the sun

Jabulani- Be happy

Kgabu- To decorate richly

Mcebesi- One who brings wealth/ one who gives sound and wise advice

Vusumuzi- Rekindle the family

Thalente- Talent

Sifiso/Sfiso- Wish

Nkanyezi- Star

Luyanda- Love is growing

Xolani- Take it easy/ peace

Musa- Mercy/kindness

Siyanda- We are increasing

Thabani- Be joyful

Themba- Trust/hope

Nhlanhla/Thamsanqa- Luck

Olwethu- Love is ours

Lungani- Be good

Siyabonga- We are grateful

Cute Zulu boy names inspired by religion or politics

Dumisani- Give praises

BongiNkosi- Be grateful to God

Sibusiso- Blessing

Ndumiso- Praise

Zwelethu- Our country/land

Bhekizizwe- Watch the nations

MusaweNkosi- Grace of God

Velaphi- Where from

Bhekumbuso- Looking after the dominion

MandleNkosi- Power of God

Bangizwe- Fighting for land

Nkosenye- One/Another king

Solomon- Peace

Malibongwe- Let His name be praised

Sihawukele- Have mercy on us

Phiwokwakhe- He who was given what was rightfully his

Ntuthuko- Development

Shaka- Tribal leader

Sithembiso- Promise

Siyabonga- Grateful

Nkosinhle- The king is good

Sibongakonke- We are grateful for everything

Sphiwe/Simphiwe- We have received a gift

Londisizwe- Protect the nation

Zwelibanzi- Huge country

Siphelesihle- Beautiful gift

Zwelakhe- His land/country

Zulu names explaining the condition of the time of birth

Langalibalele- When there was sunshine

Langelihle- Lovely day

Ndleleni- On the road

Minenhle- Good day

Zulu names for girls

South Africa names are both unique and interesting. These are some Zulu girl names and meanings that you will definitely like. Similar to the boy names, there are a number of amazing beautiful Zulu female names to choose from. The wide variety of baby names for girls is divided into different categories.

Unique Zulu girl names

Nomandia- Mother of strength

Thuthukile- Has become a better person

Nhlakanipho- Wisdom

Nqobile- Emerged victorious in a hopeless situation

Nomzamo- Mother of efforts/attempts

Nolwandle- Mother of oceans

Nolwazi/Ulwazi- Knowledgeable

Nkosingiphile- Lord, I’m in good health

Ayize- Let it happen

Zenzile- Responsible for what you have become

Beautiful Zulu names for girls

Nothando- Mother of love

Nobuhle- Mother of beauty

Nomcebo- Mother of wealth

Nomathemba- Mother of trust/hope

Nomagugu- Mother of treasures

Nomathalente- Mother of talents

Nonhalanhla/Sinenhlanhla- Mother of luck

Noxolo- Mother of peace

Nonjabulo- Mother of joy

Nomusa/Nokulunga- Mother of mercy/kindness

Thabisa- Delight

Thadie- Loved one

Owethu- She is ours

Ndondoloza- Prudence

Sizani- Be advantageous

Uluthando- She is love

Ntokozo- Joy/happiness

Gugulethu- Our treasure

Zibuyile- The dowry cows have come back

Mthunzi- Shade

Thembekile/Thembeka - Reliable/trustworthy

Thandeka- Lovely

Hlengiwe- Redeemed

Ntombizodwa- Lady

Duduzile- Consoled

Lukhona- It’s available

Nokuthula- Tranquility and peace

Jabulile- Be cheerful, be happy

Mhambi- Traveler

Ayanda- She augments

Sizakele- Be helped

Thandiwe- Beloved

Nofoto- Like her grandmother

Zinhle- Beautiful

Inyoni- Bird

Siphephelo- Place of peace

Khethiwe- The chosen one

Lerato- Love

Thalente- Talented

Mbalienhle- A beautiful flower

Zobuhle- Lady of beauty

Nonkululeko- Freedom

Amahle- The beautiful one

Thulisile- She who made things quiet

Gugu- Treasure

Nandi- Sweet

Samukelisiwe- Welcomed

Nozipho- Bearer of gifts

Thobeka- Humble

Lungile- Good/kind

Thembile- Trusting/hopeful

Cute Zulu girl names inspired by religion or politics

Nozibusiso- Mother of blessings

Nobantu- Mother of people

Nomthandazo- Mother of prayer

Nozizwe- Mother of nations

Simphiwe- A gift

Khanyisile- Bringer of light

Silondile- Has protected us

Busisiwe- Blessed

Sindisiwe- Saved

Nkazimulo- Glory

Khulekani- salute

Yibanathi- Be with us

Dumusile- Has given praises

Siphesihle- Beautiful gift

Thembisile- The promised

Londiwe- Protected

Thandazile- Has prayed

Sibongile- We are thankful

Sibusisiwe- We are blessed

Zulu names for girls explaining the condition of the time of birth

Nomalanga- Mother of sunshine

Nomvula- Mother of rain

Nomasonto- Mother of churches/Sunday

Liyana- It’s raining

Zulu baby names for twins

There are certain Zulu names that are suitable for baby twins.

Zulu baby names for twin boys

Manqoba and Mnqobi

Sandile and Andile

Sanele and Anele

Sifiso and Sfiso

Nhlanhla and Thamsanqa

Zenzele and Zakhele

Luyanda and Siyanda

Sibusiso and Ndumiso

MusaweNkosi and MandleNkosi

Bhekumbuso and Sithembiso

Zulu baby names for twin girls

Nolwazi and Ulwazi

Ayize and Zenzile

Nonhalanhla and Sinenhlanhla

Thembekile and Thembeka

Amahle and Zinhle

Nozizwe and Simphiwe

Busisiwe and Sindisiwe

Zulu names are not limited for use to people who belong to the Zulu culture only. If you are impressed by any of the names, you can carry out further research to determine if your culture allows borrowing of names from others.

