200+ Zulu names for boys and girls: Choose the best meaning

The majority of African tribes and countries give their children names that have rich meanings. Similarly, Zulu names have different meanings that could be derived from the time of birth, an emotion, and many other significant factors. The ultimate beauty of African names lies in the variety of languages, each with exciting pronunciations.
The Zulu tribe do not have a formal naming ceremony. Instead, they arrange for a ceremony referred to as ‘imbeleko’. During the ceremony, the baby is introduced to its ancestors, as well as its elders. While a sacrificial goat is being slaughtered to pay respect to the ancestors, the chosen baby names are announced. The baby is then presented to the elders.
Zulu baby names and meanings
There is a wide variety of South African baby names to choose from today. To be more specific, Zulu baby names for both genders are in abundance. Therefore, before making your final decision, it is essential for you to know and understand different Zulu boys names and beautiful baby girl names and meanings. With this information, you will avoid choosing a name that will bring regret in the long run.
Zulu names for boys
Different baby boys names are used in the Zulu culture to signify different things.
Encouraging Zulu names
- Nqobizitha- Conquer the enemies
- Mlungisi- The one who brings order
- Bhekokwakhe- One who minds his own
- Zenzele- Do it yourself
- Zakhele- Create something for yourself
- Bhekisisa- Cautious/ careful
- Zithulele- A winner
- Mzamo- Efforts/ attempts
- Thandanani- Love one another
- Thuthuka- Become a better person
- Mpumelelo- Success
- Mpilo- Life
- Lungelo- Right
- Mandlakhe- Great efforts
- Phila- Get well/live
- Manqoba/Mnqobi - One who conquers in hopeless situations
- Thulani- Be comforted
Nice Zulu names for boys
- Mthokozisi- The one who brings joy
- Mandla- Power/strength
- Nkosiyabo- The King
- Philani- Majestic, precious, and unforgettable
- Olwethu- He is ours
- S’thembiso-Promise
- Njabulo- Joy
- Sipho- Gift
- Lwandile-Love has intensified
- Fanyana- Little boy
- Lunga- Be kind
- Kagiso- One who brings peace
- Sandile/Andile- We have extended in number
- Sibonelo- Example
- Siphiwe- We have been given
- Maphikelela- Preserves
- Lwandle- Ocean
- Msizi- Helper
- Thando- love
- Funani- Search/want
- Bhekimuzi- Look after the household
- Amahle- The beautiful one
- SimphiweyiNkosi- He is our gift from God
- Luyanda- Love is growing
- Mthunzi- Shadow
- Zanele/Sanele/Anele- We have enough
- Langa- Bright as the sun
- Jabulani- Be happy
- Kgabu- To decorate richly
- Mcebesi- One who brings wealth/ one who gives sound and wise advice
- Vusumuzi- Rekindle the family
- Thalente- Talent
- Sifiso/Sfiso- Wish
- Nkanyezi- Star
- Luyanda- Love is growing
- Xolani- Take it easy/ peace
- Musa- Mercy/kindness
- Siyanda- We are increasing
- Thabani- Be joyful
- Themba- Trust/hope
- Nhlanhla/Thamsanqa- Luck
- Olwethu- Love is ours
- Lungani- Be good
- Siyabonga- We are grateful
Cute Zulu boy names inspired by religion or politics
- Dumisani- Give praises
- BongiNkosi- Be grateful to God
- Sibusiso- Blessing
- Ndumiso- Praise
- Zwelethu- Our country/land
- Bhekizizwe- Watch the nations
- MusaweNkosi- Grace of God
- Velaphi- Where from
- Bhekumbuso- Looking after the dominion
- MandleNkosi- Power of God
- Bangizwe- Fighting for land
- Nkosenye- One/Another king
- Solomon- Peace
- Malibongwe- Let His name be praised
- Sihawukele- Have mercy on us
- Phiwokwakhe- He who was given what was rightfully his
- Ntuthuko- Development
- Shaka- Tribal leader
- Sithembiso- Promise
- Siyabonga- Grateful
- Nkosinhle- The king is good
- Sibongakonke- We are grateful for everything
- Sphiwe/Simphiwe- We have received a gift
- Londisizwe- Protect the nation
- Zwelibanzi- Huge country
- Siphelesihle- Beautiful gift
- Zwelakhe- His land/country
Zulu names explaining the condition of the time of birth
- Langalibalele- When there was sunshine
- Langelihle- Lovely day
- Ndleleni- On the road
- Minenhle- Good day
Zulu names for girls
South Africa names are both unique and interesting. These are some Zulu girl names and meanings that you will definitely like. Similar to the boy names, there are a number of amazing beautiful Zulu female names to choose from. The wide variety of baby names for girls is divided into different categories.
Unique Zulu girl names
- Nomandia- Mother of strength
- Thuthukile- Has become a better person
- Nhlakanipho- Wisdom
- Nqobile- Emerged victorious in a hopeless situation
- Nomzamo- Mother of efforts/attempts
- Nolwandle- Mother of oceans
- Nolwazi/Ulwazi- Knowledgeable
- Nkosingiphile- Lord, I’m in good health
- Ayize- Let it happen
- Zenzile- Responsible for what you have become
Beautiful Zulu names for girls
- Nothando- Mother of love
- Nobuhle- Mother of beauty
- Nomcebo- Mother of wealth
- Nomathemba- Mother of trust/hope
- Nomagugu- Mother of treasures
- Nomathalente- Mother of talents
- Nonhalanhla/Sinenhlanhla- Mother of luck
- Noxolo- Mother of peace
- Nonjabulo- Mother of joy
- Nomusa/Nokulunga- Mother of mercy/kindness
- Thabisa- Delight
- Thadie- Loved one
- Owethu- She is ours
- Ndondoloza- Prudence
- Sizani- Be advantageous
- Uluthando- She is love
- Ntokozo- Joy/happiness
- Gugulethu- Our treasure
- Zibuyile- The dowry cows have come back
- Mthunzi- Shade
- Thembekile/Thembeka - Reliable/trustworthy
- Thandeka- Lovely
- Hlengiwe- Redeemed
- Ntombizodwa- Lady
- Duduzile- Consoled
- Lukhona- It’s available
- Nokuthula- Tranquility and peace
- Jabulile- Be cheerful, be happy
- Mhambi- Traveler
- Ayanda- She augments
- Sizakele- Be helped
- Thandiwe- Beloved
- Nofoto- Like her grandmother
- Zinhle- Beautiful
- Inyoni- Bird
- Siphephelo- Place of peace
- Khethiwe- The chosen one
- Lerato- Love
- Thalente- Talented
- Mbalienhle- A beautiful flower
- Zobuhle- Lady of beauty
- Nonkululeko- Freedom
- Amahle- The beautiful one
- Thulisile- She who made things quiet
- Gugu- Treasure
- Nandi- Sweet
- Samukelisiwe- Welcomed
- Nozipho- Bearer of gifts
- Thobeka- Humble
- Lungile- Good/kind
- Thembile- Trusting/hopeful
Cute Zulu girl names inspired by religion or politics
- Nozibusiso- Mother of blessings
- Nobantu- Mother of people
- Nomthandazo- Mother of prayer
- Nozizwe- Mother of nations
- Simphiwe- A gift
- Khanyisile- Bringer of light
- Silondile- Has protected us
- Busisiwe- Blessed
- Sindisiwe- Saved
- Nkazimulo- Glory
- Khulekani- salute
- Yibanathi- Be with us
- Dumusile- Has given praises
- Siphesihle- Beautiful gift
- Thembisile- The promised
- Londiwe- Protected
- Thandazile- Has prayed
- Sibongile- We are thankful
- Sibusisiwe- We are blessed
Zulu names for girls explaining the condition of the time of birth
- Nomalanga- Mother of sunshine
- Nomvula- Mother of rain
- Nomasonto- Mother of churches/Sunday
- Liyana- It’s raining
Zulu baby names for twins
There are certain Zulu names that are suitable for baby twins.
Zulu baby names for twin boys
- Manqoba and Mnqobi
- Sandile and Andile
- Sanele and Anele
- Sifiso and Sfiso
- Nhlanhla and Thamsanqa
- Zenzele and Zakhele
- Luyanda and Siyanda
- Sibusiso and Ndumiso
- MusaweNkosi and MandleNkosi
- Bhekumbuso and Sithembiso
Zulu baby names for twin girls
- Nolwazi and Ulwazi
- Ayize and Zenzile
- Nonhalanhla and Sinenhlanhla
- Thembekile and Thembeka
- Amahle and Zinhle
- Nozizwe and Simphiwe
- Busisiwe and Sindisiwe
Zulu names are not limited for use to people who belong to the Zulu culture only. If you are impressed by any of the names, you can carry out further research to determine if your culture allows borrowing of names from others.
