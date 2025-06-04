A Facebook video shows a domestic worker refusing to close her eyes during a trust game with her boss, suspecting he wants to put insects in her hands

The woman keeps guessing what creepy crawly he might be hiding, from snails to spiders to cockroaches, clearly having fallen for similar pranks before

Their playful relationship had South Africans in stitches as the boss admits he doesn't trust her either, creating a hilarious back-and-forth in the kitchen

A domestic worker had a stand-off with her boss in his kitchen, failing a trust game he proposed. Images: @DeSaviorFoundation

A hilarious video of a domestic worker outsmarting her boss during a trust game has left South Africans rolling with laughter.

The clip, shared by Facebook user @DeSaviorFoundation in early June, shows the woman refusing to fall for what seems like a familiar prank in their kitchen.

The video starts with the boss asking his domestic worker to give him her hands. She hesitates at first, then opens them reluctantly when he insists. But when he asks her to close her eyes, she flat-out refuses, stating:

"I don't trust you."

Their playful banter continues as he laughs and jokes back that he doesn't trust her either.

The woman's suspicions run wild as she tries to guess what he's hiding. First, she worries there's a snail in his hands, but he points out it's winter, so where would he even find one? Then she suspects a spider, followed by her final guess, a cockroach. Her refusal to play along suggests they've done this game before, and she's clearly learned her lesson about trusting him with creepy crawlies.

One gentleman asked his domestic worker to trust him but her response left Mzansi in tears. Images: @DeSaviorFoundation

Why people fear bugs and insects

The domestic worker's reaction to potentially receiving insects isn't unusual at all. Many people have a natural fear of bugs.

Research shows that our fear of spiders and insects might actually be built into us from ancient times. When scientists tested people by showing them pictures of potential threats like snakes and spiders alongside harmless images like flowers, participants spotted the dangerous creatures much faster. This suggests our brains are wired to quickly notice things that could hurt us.

Some experts believe our disgust response to bugs developed to keep us safe from poisons, rotten food, and dirty environments. When we see insects like flies and cockroaches, we naturally feel grossed out because these creatures often feed on waste and dead animals. Our brains tell us to stay away from anything they've touched.

SA loves the playful relationship

The video had South Africans cracking up at the funny dynamic between the boss and his domestic worker:

@Mable Garden was on team domestic worker:

"I don't trust you wena mann. The hai wena 😂😂😂"

@Zintle Tokoza Maliwa noticed her motherly tone:

"Lol, she became a mother immediately with 'don't say yey!'"

@Tec Yul questioned the logistics:

"A cockroach she said, how can you even catch a cockroach and get it in your palm?! 🤣😂🤪"

@Kgothi SsgitTarius Aries found him suspicious:

"It's 'I suspect you,' for me🤣🤣🤣This man is naughty."

@Mariah Mirriam Ndegwa summed it up perfectly:

"It's a game of trust🤣🤣🤣🤣 eeh but I don't trust you 🤣 because of why!!"

