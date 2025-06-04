Ayanda Thabethe recently marked an important milestone in her and Peter Matsimbe's relationship

The media personality/ content creator celebrated her anniversary with her mysterious partner and father of her kids

This comes months after Matsimbe finally popped the question and made his lady feel like the luckiest woman in the world

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ayanda Thabethe and her partner marked another year of love. Images: ayandathabethe_.

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe is on cloud nine and celebrated another year of love with her partner.

How long have Ayanda Thabethe and her partner been together?

31 May is an important day for Ayanda Thabethe and her long-term partner, Peter Matsimbe, as they celebrate their anniversary.

Ayanda Thabethe and her fiancé Peter Matsimbe have been together for four years as of 2021. Image: ayandathabethe_.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple has been together for four years, having met in 2021. TimesLIVE shared a screenshot of Ayanda's message, thanking her man for changing her life:

"Four years ago, on May 31 2021, I met the guy I wanted to annoy forever. Life has changed so much since then, but annoying you is for life. Love you with all my heart, my love. Thank you for changing my life and making me the happiest wife ever."

Ayanda Thabethe announces her engagement

Their anniversary isn't the only occasion the couple celebrated.

30 December 2024 was a memorable day when the pair got engaged after the mysterious Mr Matsimbe popped the question.

The romantic proposal included a white aisle, white roses, a violin player, and the classic "will you marry me?" LED sign.

Ayanda led the announcement with a caption singing her fiancé's praises, saying she was "honoured to be your first and only wife."

She received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from her online community, who obsessed over her massive engagement ring:

South African chef, Lorna Maseko, said:

"Oh my word, congratulations Aya! May God continue to bless your union."

Mzansi media personality, Pearl Modiadie, wrote:

"Congratulations, Ayanda! You’re going to be the most beautiful bride."

Local TV producer, Connie Ferguson, posted:

"@ayandathabethe_, this is so precious! Congratulations, beautiful!"

South African actress, Sihle Ndaba, added:

"Congratulations, muhle, so happy for you and your beautiful family."

Ayanda Thabethe thanked her fiancé for changing her life. Image: ayandathabethe_.

Source: Instagram

thuliphongolo was ecstatic:

"Who is chopping onions?? Ahhhh! Congratulations, mama! This is beautiful."

mbaureloaded responded:

"Ncoohh, doll! Congratulations, beautiful. That rock is blinding!"

Mzansi TV personality, Zizo Beda, showed love to Ayanda Thabethe:

"Darling, you’re gonna need an entire security team just to guard that diamond! Super happy for you and your family!"

Local media personality, Refilwe Modiselle, commented:

"Congratulations, beautiful. May God continue to be the ultimate superglue and love your everlasting light."

Ayanda Thabethe completes her MBA

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared more amazing news from Ayanda Thabethe after she completed her degree.

The media personality celebrated her achievement and said she had made her journey public to inspire others:

“While many people believe in announcing only when things are done (and to a large extent, I do too), publicly declaring this goal became part of my motivation to finish — to follow through, not just for me, but for anyone who may have needed the reminder that you can do hard things."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News