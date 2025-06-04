Reality TV star Jojo Robinson went viral after sharing a stunning photo in a black dress adorned with shiny stones, paired with gold jewellery

While many fans applauded Jojo’s fashion sense, others were quick to drag her youthful looks into the picture

Jojo’s cryptic caption left fans wondering whether it was a Shein haul or a designer look

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson is trending after she shared a picture-perfect photo showing off her sleek dress.

Jojo Robinson’s sense of fashion got a nod from Mzansi. Images: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The photo has gained several comments and reactions from netizens thanks to Jojo Robinson.

Jojo Robinson’s sleek look sparks buzz

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Durban star shared a stunning photo in a long black dress with some small ‘shiny’ stones.

She complemented her look with some gold jewellery. She captioned the now-viral post:

"Alittle Shein, alittle Solid Gold."

Against the fans were quick to give her sense of fashion a nod, while others implicated her age into the mix.

Whether it was a Shein haul or her status misled fans is unknown.

After all, this is not the first time she has made headlines with her sense of fashion in recent years.

Jojo Robinson's fashion tips get a nod

In May this year, Jojo wowed fans with her 10th anniversary dress.

She celebrated her love story with Calven in a sleek custom lace gown by @che.couture.

Despite being dubbed one of the richest housewives of the hit Showmax series, she is not shy about posting her Temu and Mr. Price fashion hauls.

Earlier this year, she trended after she gave her followers a glowing review of a designer dupe.

Taking to social media, she shared a review of a Birkin designer dupe she jokingly called ‘Tirkin’ after seemingly getting it from Takelot.

The lookalike designer bag replica of the coveted fashion brand was available on Takelot for R2,000, while the original designer bag is over R1 million.

While others praised her sense of fashion, others were quick to incorporate her youthful looks into the picture.

Jojo Robinson's age revealed

The reality star has wowed many with her youthful looks, leaving many to guess about her age.

Jojo Robinson has kept her age away from the media like those before her.

However, Briefly News has since connected the dots about her age against the now-viral post.

Jojo Robinson wowed fans with her timeless, youthful looks. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

The 38-year-old star was born in 1986 and shares a 20-year difference with her husband.

Thanks to her husband’s fat pockets, she has splurged thousands of if not millions on her youthful looks.

She has undergone several cosmetic surgeries, with a R133 00 facelift procedure being the latest.

Jojo Robinson flaunts new whip

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Jojo Robinson added a new sleek whip to her impressive car collection worth millions.

She took to social media to share car pictures as she confirmed her latest purchase.

The coveted beast is one of the most sought-after automobiles on the market and boasts luxury on wheels.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News