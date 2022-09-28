Who is India Royale? Age, children, relationship, body count, profile, net worth

Associating with a celebrity, especially if it is a romantic relationship, guarantees their fame rubbing off on you. A case example is India Royale, famous for being Lil Durk's fiancé. She is also a social media sensation enjoying hundreds of thousands of followers. How about going through her biography for a glimpse of what it is like to date a celebrity?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

India is famous for being Lil Durk's fiancé. Photo: @indiaroyale (modified by author)

Source: UGC

India Royale couples up as a model, social media star, entrepreneur and content creator. She has capitalized on the power of social media and the fame she enjoys for her monetary gain. India Royale's biography debunks her life before she met her celebrity fiancé.

India Royale's profile summary and bio

India Royale's real name India Cox Celebrity name India Royale Gender Female Famous as Instagram star and Lil Durk's fiancé Date of birth 9th March 1995 Birthday 9th March Age 27 years as of September 2022 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African decent) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in cm 165 cm Height in feet 5'5" Weight in kg 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Body measurements in inches 33-27-36 Relationship status Engaged Partner Lil Durk Children 2 Siblings 3 Profession Fashion blogger, Instagram star, Youtuber, social media influencer, and entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Instagram Twitter TikTok Facebook YouTube Website

India Royale's age

How old is India Royale? India Cox, popularly known as Royale, was born on 9th March 1995 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is twenty-seven years old as of September 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Family

Royale was born and raised in a Christian family. She has three older siblings, two sisters and a brother.

India Royale's children

How many babies does India Royale have? Royale is a mother of two kids. Her eldest, Skylar, was born in 2014, while Willow, her second daughter, was born in 2017.

Not much information is available concerning her first baby daddy, although, according to speculations, he is her ex-boyfriend. Lil Durk fathered her youngest daughter.

Career

She established her entrepreneurial career on social media. Photo: @indiaroyale (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why is India Royale famous? She has carved a fanbase by sharing beauty and fashion content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

For instance, India Royale's Instagram account has more than 4.5 million followers, while her TikTok account has 1.5 million followers currently. She also runs a YouTube channel which presently enjoys an audience of 489,000 subscribers.

Entrepreneurship

Cox has also established her entrepreneurial career. She runs several businesses, Royale Beauty and India Royale's Hair Vendor. Her brands deal with skincare and cosmetic products like facial cleansers, eyelashes, lipsticks and lip glosses.

India Royale's relationship

Lil Durk and Royale started dating in 2017. Photo: @indiaroyale and @Lil Durk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The model and social media star is in a relationship with Lil Durk, who is an American rapper famous for hits such as Backdoor, All Love and When We Shoot, to mention a few. Lil Durk and India Royale started dating towards the end of 2017. They currently live together alongside India Royale's daughters in Atlanta.

Engagement

India and Lil Durk were the talk of the town after the rapper asked his lover to marry him on 18th December 2022 during a concert in Chicago. Overwhelmed by emotions, Royale said yes, prompting hearty cheers from fans.

Breakup rumours?

What looked like the perfect love story is alleged to have hit the rocks after five years of dating. In September 2022, fans noticed that India had unfollowed Lil Durk and deleted his photos from her Instagram account. On 11th September, she tweeted a cryptic message saying,

I'm a free agent

According to her fans, the tweet insinuated there was trouble in paradise.

However, Lil Durk shared a cryptic message, what sounded like a response to the speculations about their breakup. On 12th September 2022, he shared a selfie on his Instagram stories, and its caption was,

That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch.

India Royale's body count

In March 2022, Lil Durk made a shocking statement in an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. He revealed what encouraged him to propose to India. He mentioned how he would not settle with a woman who had several previous se*ual partners but defended his decision to propose to India by saying,

But that's me. But it's like, everything about her – being real, not cheating, she ain't been passing around. It was like, her body count. That's what really did it.

Uproar on social media

The confession sparked a heated debate online. Tweeps called him out, alleging that anyone's sexual history should not be treated this way.

India Royale's net worth

The model's net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. She has earned this wealth from her entrepreneurial ventures, modelling career and content creation.

These details about India Royale highlight her wins and losses. She has had her fair share of highs and lows on social media. Nonetheless, she chooses her battles carefully and protects her loved ones.

READ ALSO: Tyga’s net worth 2022: Sources of wealth, houses, cars, other assets

Briefly.co.za published mind-gobbling details about Tyga's net worth. How much is the American rapper worth?

Tyga has been in the music industry for close to a decade. Details of his net worth prove that talent pays. He is the brains behind hits such as Juicy, Deuces, Coconut Juice and Loco Contigo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News