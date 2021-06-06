Who is the fastest rapper in the world? Top 15 list in 2022

Do you know who the fastest rapper in the world is? The hip hop music industry has witnessed the growth of artists with incredible speeds. Most of the artists have achieved insane speeds after practising for years.

A collage of some of the fastest rappers in the world. Photo: @Eminem, @Tech N9ne, @Busta Rhymes, @Watsky, @YelaWolf, @Twisted Insane (modified by author)

Many hip hop fans are curious about the fastest rapper in the world. Besides being fast, some artists have made their music better by incorporating elements from other music genres. Some opt for half-rhyme, internal rhyme, or syncopation to make their work unique.

Who is the fastest rapper in the world?

Some people are naturally slow speakers, while others are fast. In the world of hip-hop music, an artist's speed influences how fans receive their music.

Who is the world's fastest rapper? Check out the list below to discover who this artist is and why he is recognised as the fasted in hip hop music.

15. Aesop Rock

Ian Matthias Bavitz, alias Aesop Rock, performs at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: @John Parra

Full name: Ian Matthias Bavitz

Ian Matthias Bavitz Birthday: 5th June 1976

5th June 1976 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

Aesop Rock is one of the artists responsible for the new wave of underground and alternative hip hop acts. He started his music career in the 90s and has received widespread acclaim for his complex and literate rhymes. His lyrics are usually derived from personal experiences, and his wordplay results in intellectually stimulating lyrics.

14. Rebel XD

Full name: Unknown

Unknown Birthday: 6th June 1973

6th June 1973 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

Rebel XD has been rapping since 1987 and a music producer since 1991. His lyrical talent is indisputable because he can connect multiple rhymes together and make complete sense simultaneously. He has received the Guinness Book of World Records' World's Fastest Rapper honour three times.

13. Dizzee Rascal

Musician Dylan Mills, alias Dizzee Rascal, arrives at Croydon Magistrates Court in Croydon, England. Photo: @Dan Kitwood

Full name: Dylan Kwabena Mills

Dylan Kwabena Mills Birthday: 1st October 1985

1st October 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

Dizzee Rascal started his career in Bow, East London, England. When he was 16, he worked as an amateur DJ. During this period, he produced his debut single, I Luv U. In 2003, he released his debut album, Boy in da Corner, which got a great reception. Besides rapping, he owns a record label called Dirtee Stank.

12. Outsider

Outsider pictured scrolling his phone in a white t-shirt. Photo: @outsider

Full name: Shin Ok-cheol

Shin Ok-cheol Birthday: 21st March 1983

21st March 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

Shin Ok-cheol, alias Outsider, is arguably the fastest K-pop rapper. He was born in Seoul, Jungnang-gu, South Korea. He released his debut EP, Come Outside, in 2004. He took a two-year break before returning on the music scene with the single Speed Star.

11. Tonedeff

Tonedeff pictured in a floral shirt. Photo: @Tonedeff

Full name: Pedro Antonio Rojas Jr.

Pedro Antonio Rojas Jr. Birthday: 14th December 1978

14th December 1978 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

Tonedeff is a rapper, producer, and singer-songwriter from Queens, New York City, United States of America. People know him for his breathless vocal performances and rapid-fire delivery. He is regarded as a self-sufficient artist because he designs his album covers and edits his videos. He also produces his music.

10. Twisted Insane

Twisted Insane in a black t-shirt. Photo: @Twisted Insane

Full name: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson Birthday: 22nd September 1982

22nd September 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

Twisted Insane came into the limelight in 2006 after releasing his studio album titled Shoot for the Face. He started writing lyrics at 12. He is known for the super fast-paced Chopper style of rap. Besides rapping, he runs the Brainsick Muzik record label.

9. Yelawolf

Yelawolf in a red checkered shirt. Photo: @YelaWolf

Full name: Michael Wayne Atha

Michael Wayne Atha Birthday: 30th December 1979

30th December 1979 Age: 42 years (as of 2022)

Yelawolf is one of the artists signed with Eminem's Shady Records. He gained popularity in 2005 after he appeared on The Road to Stardom on UPN with Missy Elliott. After the show ended, he released his first mixtape. So far, he has released two EPs and six mixtapes.

8. R.A. the Rugged Man

R.A. the Rugged Man in a black hat and blue suit. Photo: @ratheruggedmanofficial

Full name: Richard Thorburn

Richard Thorburn Birthday: 1st October 1974

1st October 1974 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

R.A. the Rugged Man is one of the renowned rap artists who have worked with big celebrities in the industry. He started his career in the 1980s when he was featured on tracks by Wu-Tang, Notorious B.I.G, and Mobb Deep. Eventually, he went solo and released great music.

7. Watsky

Watsky posing for a photo in a black outfit. Photo: @Watsky

Full name: George Virden Watsky

George Virden Watsky Birthday: 15th September 1986

15th September 1986 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

Watsky is a master of wordplay. Although his style is primarily hip hop music, he blends it with a bit of jazz, rock, and orchestral arrangements. He is an alumnus of the youth spoken word poetry scene in San Francisco.

In May 2020, he set the Guinness World Record for longest rap marathon by continuously freestyle rapping for 33 hours and 33 minutes. He did this to raise money for COVID relief.

6. Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes posing for a picture in a checkered shirt and grey pants. Photo: @Busta Rhymes

Full name: Trevor George Smith Jr.

Trevor George Smith Jr. Birthday: 20th May 1972

20th May 1972 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

Busta Rhymes was born in Brooklyn, New York City to Jamaican parents. In 1990, he became a member of the group Leaders of the New School. He became the most popular group member because his Jamaican roots influenced his rapping style and public image. Later, he went solo and released his debut album, The Coming.

5. Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs at the Fallon Tonight Show. Photo: @daveeddiggs

Full name: Daveed Daniele Diggs

Daveed Daniele Diggs Birthday: 24th January 1982

24th January 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

Daveed Diggs is a fast rapper and actor born in Oakland, California, United States of America. He is also the vocalist of Clipping, an experimental hip hop group. In 2016, he won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

4. Krayzie Bone

Krayzie Bone posing for a selfie in his car. Photo: @krayzie_bone

Full name: Anthony Henderson

Anthony Henderson Birthday: 17th June 1973

17th June 1973 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

Krayzie Bone is a member of the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, a group of Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America. The group started releasing music in 1991. In 1998, he started his solo career and released his debut album, Thug Mentality.

3. Tech N9ne

Tech N9ne posing for a picture in a white outfit. Photo: @Tech N9ne

Full name: Aaron Dontez Yates

Aaron Dontez Yates Birthday: 8th November 1971

8th November 1971 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

Did you know that Tech N9ne was given his stage name because of his fast rapping style that was similar to a TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun? In his career, the artist has sold over two million albums globally.

In the early 90s, he was a member of groups such as Black Mafia, Nnutthowze, and 57th Street Rogue Dog Villains. He went solo in 1999 and released his debut studio album, The Calm Before The Storm.

2. Eminem - 10.65 syllables per second

Eminem posing for a picture at a recording studio. Photo: @Eminem

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Birthday: 17th October 1972

17th October 1972 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

Who is the world's fastest rapper in 2022? Eminem is ranked as the second-fastest rapper in the world. He was born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and he is one of the 10 best-selling artists of all time. His first two albums sold approximately 50 million copies worldwide.

In his track titled Godzilla, he sang 224 words in 31 seconds, translating to 7.23 words per second or 10.65 syllables per second.

1. Twista - 10.87 syllables per second

Twista posing for a selfie in a black hoodie. Photo: @twistagmg

Full name: Carl Terrell Mitchell

Carl Terrell Mitchell Birthday: 27th November 1973

27th November 1973 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

Is Twista the fastest rapper in the world? He is the fastest rapper in 2022. He was previously known as Tung Twista, and he started rapping at 12. Before starting his professional music career, he sold shoes and worked as a security guard.

In 1992, he was recognised as the fastest rapper in the world after pronouncing 598 syllables in 55 seconds. This translates to 10.87 syllables per second.

Top 15 fastest rappers in the world

Twista Eminem Tech N9ne Krayzie Bone Daveed Diggs Busta Rhymes Watsky R.A. the Rugged Man Yelawolf Twisted Insane Tonedeff Outsider Dizzee Rascal Rebel XD Aesop Rock

Who's the fastest rapper in the world?

The fastest rapper in the world in 2022 is Twista, with a record of pronouncing 10.87 syllables per second.

Is Eminem the fastest rapper in the world?

The rapper is ranked the second-fastest after Twista.

Is Eminem faster than Twista?

Twista is slightly faster than Eminem. Although Eminem is extremely fast in spitting lyrics, his fasted speed is 10.65 syllables per second, while Twista's is 10.87 syllables per second.

Who is the fastest K-pop rapper in the world?

Some of the fastest K-pop hip hop artists are Changbin from Stray Kids, Zico from Block B, RM from BTS, Suga from BTS, and Han from Stray Kids. Outsider, an artist from Seoul, Jungnang-gu, South Korea, is also one of the fastest hip hop artists.

The fastest rapper in the world, Twista, has an incredible speed of 10.87 syllables per second, followed closely by Eminem at 10.65 syllables per second. How many syllables per second can you pronounce?

