Meet the Fuerza Regida members: Jesús Ortiz Paz and the band

Fuerza Regida members have shaped the sound of modern regional Mexican music. They are known for their unique blend of corridos tumbados and urban influences.

Fuerza Regida members at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2024 held at Mediapro Studio on 17 October 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Gustavo Caballero (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Fuerza Regida is an American regional Mexican band from San Bernardino, California.

from San Bernardino, California. It was formed in 2015 in San Bernardino, California.

The band is known for blending traditional Mexican corridos with urban influences.

Fuerza Regida is led by Jesús Ortiz Paz, who is the lead vocalist.

Meet the Fuerza Regida members

Fuerza Regida consists of five members, including Jesús Ortiz Paz, Samuel Jáimez, Khrystian Ramos, José García and Moisés López. The band's breakthrough came in 2018 when they released their hit song Radicamos en South Central. Find out more details about Fuerza Regida band members below.

1. Jesús Ortiz

Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jesús Ortiz Paz

: Jesús Ortiz Paz Date of birth : 13 May 1997

: 13 May 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of March 2025)

: 27 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Sinaloa, Mexico

Sinaloa, Mexico Position : Lead singer

: Lead singer Social media: Instagram, TikTok

Jesús Ortiz Paz, also known as J.O.P., is the lead vocalist of the popular Mexican-American band Fuerza Regida. Born on 13 May 1997, in Sinaloa, Mexico, he moved to California, USA, with his family at a young age.

The Mexican singer is known for blending traditional Mexican corridos with urban influences, creating a unique sound that has resonated with fans worldwide. Some of his notable songs, include Soy Montero, Radicamos en South Central, and Ch y la Pizza.

Beyond music, JOP from Fuerza Regida is active on social media, where he shares glimpses of his life and career. He is in a relationship with Jailyne Ojeda, a popular social media personality, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur, video vixen, and model.

2. Samuel Jáimez

Samuel Jaimez, of American band Fuerza Regida, performs during a concert at Arena Monterrey on 1 November 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Samuel Jáimez

: Samuel Jáimez Place of birth : Mexico

: Mexico Position: Backing vocals, 12-string guitar

Samuel Jáimez is the 12-string guitarist and backing vocalist for the regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida. While he plays a key role in shaping the band's signature corridos tumbados sound, there is little publicly available information about his personal life. He is reportedly between 22 and 29 years old, similar to the other band members.

3. Khrystian Ramos

Khrystian Ramos of American band Fuerza Regida. Photo: @khrysramosfr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Khrystian Ramos Sanchez

: Khrystian Ramos Sanchez Date of birth : 12 July

: 12 July Place of birth : Tepic, Nayarit

: Tepic, Nayarit Position : Rhythm guitar

: Rhythm guitar Social media: Instagram

Khrystian Ramos is the rhythm guitarist for the regional Mexican band. He plays a crucial role in shaping the band's signature corridos tumbados sound. He was born in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico and currently resides in San Bernardino, California, United States.

He has more than 139,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts performance videos and glimpses of his personal life. As per his Facebook profile, Khrystian Ramos is a student at San Bernardino Valley College.

4. José "Pelón" García

Samuel Jáimez at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Anna Webber

Source: Getty Images

Full name : José García

: José García Position : Sousaphone player

: Sousaphone player Social media: Instagram

José García is the sousaphone player for Fuerza Regida. José's role as the sousaphone player adds a distinctive depth to their sound, contributing to the band's success and recognition in the music industry.

José rose to fame after joining the band, but he keeps his personal life private, rarely sharing anything with the public. However, he is active on Instagram, where he shares his experiences with the band. His Instagram account has over 220,000 followers.

5. Moisés López

Moisés López, of American band Fuerza Regida, performs during a concert at Arena Monterrey on 1 November 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Moisés López

: Moisés López Position : Tololoche player

: Tololoche player Social media: Instagram

Moisés López is the tololoche player for Fuerza Regida. The tololoche is a traditional Mexican upright bass, integral to the band's distinctive sound. López joined Fuerza Regida in 2021. Beyond his contributions to the band, López maintains an active presence on social media.

His Instagram account has over 294,000 followers, where he shares personal insights and updates on the band's activities.

Frequently asked questions

Fuerza Regida is known for hit songs, such as Radicamos en South Central, Sigo Chambeando, Igualito a Mi Apá, and Bebe Dame. Here are some frequently asked questions about the band.

Who are the members of Fuerza Regida?

Fuerza Regida consists of Jesús Ortiz Paz (vocalist), Samuel Jáimez (12-string guitarist), Khrystian Ramos (rhythm guitarist), José "Pelón" García (sousaphone player), and Moisés López (tololoche player).

How much does it cost to hire Fuerza Regida?

The cost to hire Fuerza Regida varies widely, ranging from $60,000 to over $750,000, depending on factors like event location, demand, and availability. Estimates from Las Vegas Talent suggest a starting fee of $60,000 - $105,000, while Celebrity Talent International lists prices as high as $750,000 - $999,998 for certain events.

Who died in the Fuerza Regida?

As of March 2025, no official members of Fuerza Regida have passed away.

Where is Fuerza Regida from?

Fuerza Regida is from San Bernardino, California, United States of America.

Who is Fuerza Regida’s singer?

The lead singer of Fuerza Regida is Jesús Ortiz Paz.

What is Fuerza Regida’s genre?

The band's genre is regional Mexican music, specifically corridos tumbados, a fusion of traditional corridos with modern urban influences like hip-hop and trap.

Where is JOP from Fuerza Regida from?

The Fuerza Regida band vocalist was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, but lives in California, USA.

The Fuerza Regida members gained widespread recognition through their unique fusion of traditional Mexican music with modern urban influences. Their breakthrough came with the viral success of Radicamos en South Central in 2018, which showcased their signature corridos tumbados style.

READ ALSO: BTS ages and birthdays

Briefly.co.za published an article about BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 and famed for their influence in the music world.

But how old are the members of the K-pop group? Find out about their respective ages and personal lives.

Source: Briefly News