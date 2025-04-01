José Balmaceda Riera and Verónica Pascal Ureta have always been in the success story of the beloved Chilean-American actor, Pedro Pascal. The actor once said about his parents:

Without them, I wouldn’t be here in this wonderful country, and I certainly wouldn’t be standing here with you all tonight.

Who are Pedro Pascal’s parents?

Pascal’s parents are José Balmaceda Riera and Verónica Pascal. His father is a Chilean medical professional in fertility medicine. Pedro Pascal’s father is of Castilian-Basque aristocratic descent. His paternal grandmother was born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Verónica, Pedro Pascal’s mom, was a child psychologist, a cousin of Andrés Pascal Allende, the nephew of Chilean President Salvador Allende through his sister, Laura. She had two daughters and two sons with her husband: Javiera, Pedro, Nicolás, and, Lux. As the New York Times in 2017, he said:

We were sent to Denmark and then the U.S. My sister and I were born in Chile and raised in the States.

José and Verónica were exposed to the political rumbling in the country during their early marriage. In an appearance on the SmartLess podcast in June 2023, Pedro described his parents’ experiences in these words:

They were just very young when they had my sister and me. I wouldn’t say my parents were revolutionaries by any stretch of the imagination, but they were young, liberal college students.

Why did Pedro Pascal's family flee Chile?

The relocation of Pedro Pascal’s family is tied to Chile’s turbulent political history. In 1973, General Augusto Pinochet overthrew Chile’s democratically elected socialist government, headed by Salvador Allende. It was the beginning of a dictatorship that had a dramatic effect on Pascal’s family.

Under Pinochet’s regime, Riera and his wife Verónica Pascal were declared enemies of the state because a rebel was brought in and treated in his home. They had sought refuge in the Venezuelan embassy in Santiago to escape persecution.

The family stayed in Chile for six months before Pascal was nine months old and fled to Chile. Before settling in the United States, the family was granted political asylum in Denmark.

A life in asylum

The family settled in San Antonio, Texas, where Pascal was raised with his older sister. The family moved to Orange County, California, after Riera got a job in the state. Pedro and his family frequently travelled back to Chile, where they bonded with their extended family.

Pedro Pascal’s parents gave birth to his younger siblings, Nicolás Balmaceda Pascal and Lux Balmaceda Pascal, while still in asylum. They returned to their home country with their two younger children in 1995.

Controversies around José Riera’s work

The Los Angeles Times reported that in 1995, José Balmaceda Riera was investigated in connection with the UC Irvine fertility scandal. He and his partners were accused of switching frozen embryos without patients' consent, tax fraud, and other misconduct.

José denied any medical wrongdoing. While the investigation was on, he and his wife moved to Chile with their two younger children.

What happened to Pedro Pascal's mother?

Four years after returning to Chile, Verónica Pascal passed away on 4 February 1999, per Esquire. Before her passing away, Pedro’s parents experienced some marital issues amidst all the political uncertainties and asylum.

These marital crises reached a breaking point after they returned to Chile and the couple separated. Pedro Pascal had this to say in a 2017 interview with La Tercera:

For me, it was the hardest time. I haven't been able, and I don't know if I can one day, completely reconcile how my parents separated and the tragedy that came after that separation. The circumstances of my mother's death made it very hard for us to keep her memory as the person she was. It just hurts so much.

The story of José Balmaceda Riera and his wife is one of survival and resilience in the face of political uncertainties. Their political refugee experience strongly influenced Pedro Pascal's and his siblings' upbringing. Their experiences helped shape their cultural and social blend of contrasting societies.

