Who is Carlos Alman? Everything to know about Cardi B’s dad

One thing Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B does not joke about is her family. The Bodak Yellow singer is fond of her father, Carlos Alman. She wrote about him on Father's Day:

Happy Father's Day to my dad. We are personality twins...I love my dad.

Cardi B and her father Carlos Alman at Moxy Hotel in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Key takeaways

Carlos Alman is a retired taxi driver in New York City.

in New York City. He is of Dominican descent .

. Alman has six children from his first wife and two from Cardi B's mother Clara Almanzar.

from his first wife and two from Cardi B's mother Clara Almanzar. Cardi B's parents, Carlos and Clara Almanzar, separated in 2005.

Profile summary

Full name Carlos Almanzar Gender Male Date of birth 19 March 1958 Age 67 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Dominican Republic Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Dominican-American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Weight 65 kilograms (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Esperanza Almanzar Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Clara Almanzar Children 2 Profession Former cab driver

Who is Carlos Alman?

Carlos is the biological father of Cardi B. He became famous because of his celebrity daughter but maintains a low profile away from the spotlight.

In 2019, Cardi B warned a reporter from Univision for trying to interview and video her with her father unexpectedly. She said:

Don’t put my father on TV because my dad doesn’t walk around with security and you don’t know people that’s gonna harm my dad.

Facts about Carlos Alman. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Is Cardi B's dad Dominican?

He is Dominican, per The Fader. He was born in Dominica but immigrated to New York City, United States, in 1990.

Cardi B’s ethnicity is mixed and she identifies as Afro-Latina. Her mother is from Trinidad and Tobago, with ancestry in African and Spanish cultures.

Does Carlos Alman have a family?

Cardi B's dad does but little is known about his parents and siblings. Only his mother, Esperanza Almanzar, is known.

What does Cardi B's dad do?

Cardi B's father worked as a cab driver in New York for almost nine years. He retired around the time his daughter's music career began to flourish.

In 2019, Cardi B reacted on X to a New York Times episode highlighting unfair conditions for NYC cab drivers. She wrote:

ATTENTION! My dad to this day still campaigns for cab drivers because this is some of the challenges they deal with. You buy a car, you have to pay the city and still pay off your car. You stay in debt forever!

Her mother worked as a cashier in a supermarket. She also did other side jobs to take care of her family because Carlos suffered from addiction. Cardi B told Global Grind TV in 2016 that her parents were poor people with menial jobs. She said:

I have really good parents, they are poor. They have regular, poor jobs and what not... I was just raised in a bad society.

Carlos Alman's daughter, Cardi B, at E11EVEN Miami in December 2024. Photo: Jason Koerner

Are Cardi B's parents still married?

After marrying in 1991, Cardi B's parents separated in 2005 for unknown reasons. In 2022, the rapper revealed on X via audio that her parents got divorced when she was 13 years old. She said:

OK, guys, so the reason I asked about the divorce question, to be honest with you, is I have a cousin. We’re the same age and everything. Our parents separated around the same time. When I was 13, I’m not going to lie, I’m not trying to sound vain or anything, but when my parents got separated, I wasn’t really sad about it because I just felt like I had more freedom.

What happened to Cardi B's mom?

Clara Almanzar remarried after her divorce. Her husband's identity is not known but she is believed to reside in the Dominican Republic with him.

Rapper Cardi B. Photo: @iamcardib on Instagram (modified by author)

Do Cardi B and her sister have the same parents?

Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, share the same parents. Cardi B was born on 11 October 1992 and Hennessy was born on 22 December 1995. While sharing about their childhood, Hennessey told Paper Magazine:

We grew up protecting each other, so it's just natural. We only had each other, so that's all we know. When someone is coming at her, that's just the natural thing to do. But how do I handle it after? I'm just learning to let people have their opinions without taking it personally. If I pay attention to what they say, I'm going to be mad — upset all day.

Aside from Hennessy, the rich rapper has six half-siblings from her father's first marriage, including two half-sisters, Maciel Almanzar and Nicauly Villalona, and four half-brothers, one of whom is Fernando Almanzar. Little is publicly known about her other half-siblings.

Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Cardi B and Hennessy have been open about their close relationship and upbringing. The singer also credited her father for introducing her to traditional Dominican dishes and her mother encouraged her to stop her stripping job.

She talks about how supportive her parents and sister have been. After she gave birth to her first child Kulture, she posted a video on Instagram thanking her parents and sister. She captioned it:

I love my parents and my sister. It makes me emotional to know how much they love me! Nothing in this world to repay all the love, help and support they give me.

Carlos Alman is the proud dad of one of the most famous rappers in the music industry. Although he keeps a private lifestyle, his daughter never fails to appreciate and talk about him and the rest of her family.

