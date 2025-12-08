Global site navigation

Kaizer Chiefs new signings for the 2025/26 season: Who joined and who left the squad
Football

by  Favour Adeaga
The 2025/2026 PSL season has witnessed a busy transfer market across many teams, with Kaizer Chiefs' new signings marking the club’s biggest haul in recent years. Former head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who oversaw most arrivals, explained:

Our objective was to sign new players who would bring us to a higher level compared to last season.
Flávio Silva, Thabiso Monyane, and Paseka Mako
L-R: Flávio Silva, Thabiso Monyane, and Paseka Mako. Photo: @flaviosilvaa_9, @thabiso_monyane, @kcfcofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League (PSL) first transfer window opened on 1 July and closed on 22 September.
  • Kaizer Chiefs dominated activity, signing over 11 players and releasing nine in their biggest squad rebuild.
  • New arrivals Flávio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Etiosa Ighodaro have already contributed goals and assists.

Kaizer Chiefs' new signings list for 2025/26

The transfer window for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League ran from 1 July to 22 September, with Goal noting that the Amakhosi side secured 11 arrivals.

In an interview quoted by IOL, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. outlined the club’s ambition in the 2025/26 window. He said:

We’re very excited, and we've always had a clear strategy about getting the best young talent… I think it’s all about the specific players we need for how we want to play.

New signings

Player Name

Position

Ethan Chislett

Attacking Midfield

Nkanyiso Shinga

Left-Back

Flávio Silva

Centre-Forward

Thabiso Monyane

Right-Back

Paseka Mako

Left-Back

Siphesihle Ndlovu

Central Midfield

Asanele Velebayi

Right Winger

Etiosa Ighodaro

Centre-Forward

Luke Baartman

Centre-Forward

Lebohang Maboe

Attacking Midfield

Khanyisa Mayo

Centre-Forward

Who is out and who left

Name of Player

Position

Yusuf Maart

Central Midfield

Tebogo Potsane

Right Winger

Ranga Chivaviro

Centre-Forward

Samkelo Zwane

Central Midfield

Happy Mashiane

Left-Back

Edmilson Dove

Centre-Back

Edson Castillo

Central Midfield

Mduduzi Mdantsane

Midfielder

Bongani Sam

Left-Back

Njabulo Blom

Central Midfield

Sabelo Radebe

Midfielder or winger

New players details

Below are details about the new Kaizer Chiefs players.

Ethan Chislett

Ethan Chislett with Kaizer Chiefs officials
Ethan Chislett with Kaizer Chiefs officials. Photo: @ethanchislettt on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Ethan Alexis Chislett

Date of birth

11 August 1998

Age

27 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Midfielder

Joined from

Port Vale

The Durban-born midfielder joined Chiefs on the opening day of the transfer window from English side Port Vale. He now wears the No. 23 shirt and announced his transfer on Instagram, saying:

Excited to join this huge club.

Nkanyiso Shinga

Nkanyiso Shinga
Nkanyiso Shinga. Photo: @nkanyiso_shinga25 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Nkanyiso Shinga

Date of birth

30 March 2000

Age

25 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Left-back

Joined from

FC Alverca

Nkanyiso Shinga is a South African left-back who joined the team from FC Alverca. He made over 22 appearances for the Portuguese side and now strengthens Chiefs’ defensive options. An Instagram reel, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club shared:

We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year old Nkanyiso Shinga. The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey.

Flávio Silva

Flávio Silva with Kaizer Chiefs officials
Flávio Silva with Kaizer Chiefs officials. Photo: @flaviosilvaa_9 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Flávio António da Silva

Date of birth

3 April 1996

Age

29 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Forward

Joined from

Persebaya Surabaya

Since joining the team, the Guinea-Bissau striker has scored four goals in eight competitions for Kaizer Chiefs. He now leads as their top goal scorer, according to ESPN, proving his value to the squad.

Thabiso Monyane

Thabiso Monyane
Thabiso Monyane. Photo: @thabiso_monyane on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

James Thabiso Monyane

Date of birth

30 April 2000

Age

25 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Right-back

Joined from

Orlando Pirates

The Chiefs secured the former Orlando Pirates right-back, who has made seven appearances for them. He wears the No. 2 shirt and is steadily building his game within the new team.

Paseka Mako

Paseka Mako
Paseka Mako. Photo: @PasekaMako on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Full name

Paseka Matsobane Godfrey Mako

Date of birth

1 April 1994

Age

31 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Left-back

Joined from

Orlando Pirates

The South African defender has played left-back for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates. Paseka Mako signed for the Chiefs ahead of the 2025/26 season and has since made seven appearances.

Siphesihle Ndlovu

Siphesihle Ndlovu
Siphesihle Ndlovu. Photo: @s.p_ndlovu_8 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Siphesihle Ndlovu

Date of birth

30 September 1996

Age

29 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Midfielder

Joined from

SuperSport United

On July 4, 2025, the Chiefs signed Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. He previously played for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

Asanele Velebayi

Asanele Velebayi
Asanele Velebayi. Photo: @asa_vb_velebayi17 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Asanele Velebayi

Date of birth

11 December 2002

Age

22 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Winger

Joined from

Cape Town Spurs

In August 2025, Amakhosi reportedly secured the signing of South African winger Asanele Velebayi. He joined from Cape Town Spurs, where he made over 33 appearances. In an Instagram reel announcing his arrival at the club, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr said:

He is a great addition, and we believe he will add significant value because he is a perfect fit for our game model and the culture we have here at the Club.

Etiosa Ighodaro

Etiosa Ighodaro
Etiosa Ighodaro. Photo: @etiosa_ighodaro on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Etiosa Godspower Ighodaro

Date of birth

22 June 2001

Age

24 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Forward

Joined from

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Nigerian forward, signed from Mamelodi Sundowns, has been a key addition to the squad. He scored his first goal for Chiefs in their 3‑1 CAF Confederation Cup victory against Simba. Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr., said about him:

We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family. We’re excited that he has joined our journey. His passion, work rate and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the Gold & Black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi.

Luke Baartman

Luke Baartman
Luke Baartman. Photo: @baartmanluke on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Luke Junio Baartman

Date of birth

12 June 2006

Age

19 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Forward

Joined from

Cape Town Spurs

As part of Kaizer Chiefs' done deals in the 2025/26 window, the club secured the signing of 19-year-old forward Luke Baartman. Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung announced:

We’re thrilled to welcome Luke to our team… He is an exciting young talent.

Lebohang Maboe

Lebohang Maboe
Lebohang Maboe. Photo: @lebohang_maboe on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Lebohang Kgosana Maboe

Date of birth

17 September 1994

Age

31 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Midfielder/Forward

Joined from

Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana midfielder joined Kaizer Chiefs after a brief loan at SuperSport United. Although he has made only a few appearances so far, he adds depth to the midfield options.

Khanyisa Mayo

Khanyisa Mayo
Khanyisa Mayo. Photo: @khanyisa_mayo_10 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Full name

Khanyisa Mayo

Date of birth

27 August 1998

Age

27 years old (as of 2025)

Position

Forward

Joined from

CR Belouizdad – Loan

Following his stint at the Algerian side, the South African forward joined Chiefs on loan. He has made four appearances and scored once, strengthening Amakhosi’s attacking options.

Frequently asked questions

Are Kaizer Chiefs' new signings cleared to play?

The newly signed players for Kaizer Chiefs have been cleared to play and are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup. The squad earned praise from coaches Kaze and Ben Youssef, who told The Star after the draw with Zamalek:

I saw a team that believes in themselves, and that’s a team I believe is going to qualify.

Which players left the Kaizer Chiefs transfer window?

During the 2025/26 PSL window, nine players left Kaizer Chiefs. Departures included Mduduzi Mdantsane and Edmilson Dove to Al Quwa Al Jawiya, while Tebogo Potsane, Happy Mashiane, and Samkelo Zwane moved to Siwelele FC. Others released were Bongani Sam, Sabelo Radebe, Ranga Chivaviro, and Njabulo Blom.

Who has the Chiefs signed in 2025?

The rich football club secured over 11 new signings during the first 2025/26 transfer window. New players for Kaizer Chiefs include Flávio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Etiosa Ighodaro.

Conclusion

The Kaizer Chiefs' new signings form part of Amakhosi’s broader aspirations for a stronger, more competitive squad. Their arrivals, alongside key departures, reflect a focused effort to reshape the team for the 2025/26 campaign.

