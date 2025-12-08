Kaizer Chiefs new signings for the 2025/26 season: Who joined and who left the squad
The 2025/2026 PSL season has witnessed a busy transfer market across many teams, with Kaizer Chiefs' new signings marking the club’s biggest haul in recent years. Former head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who oversaw most arrivals, explained:
Our objective was to sign new players who would bring us to a higher level compared to last season.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Kaizer Chiefs' new signings list for 2025/26
- New players details
- Frequently asked questions
- Conclusion
Key takeaways
- The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League (PSL) first transfer window opened on 1 July and closed on 22 September.
- Kaizer Chiefs dominated activity, signing over 11 players and releasing nine in their biggest squad rebuild.
- New arrivals Flávio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Etiosa Ighodaro have already contributed goals and assists.
Kaizer Chiefs' new signings list for 2025/26
The transfer window for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League ran from 1 July to 22 September, with Goal noting that the Amakhosi side secured 11 arrivals.
In an interview quoted by IOL, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. outlined the club’s ambition in the 2025/26 window. He said:
We’re very excited, and we've always had a clear strategy about getting the best young talent… I think it’s all about the specific players we need for how we want to play.
New signings
Player Name
Position
Ethan Chislett
Attacking Midfield
Nkanyiso Shinga
Left-Back
Flávio Silva
Centre-Forward
Thabiso Monyane
Right-Back
Paseka Mako
Left-Back
Siphesihle Ndlovu
Central Midfield
Asanele Velebayi
Right Winger
Etiosa Ighodaro
Centre-Forward
Luke Baartman
Centre-Forward
Lebohang Maboe
Attacking Midfield
Khanyisa Mayo
Centre-Forward
Who is out and who left
Name of Player
Position
Yusuf Maart
Central Midfield
Tebogo Potsane
Right Winger
Ranga Chivaviro
Centre-Forward
Samkelo Zwane
Central Midfield
Happy Mashiane
Left-Back
Edmilson Dove
Centre-Back
Edson Castillo
Central Midfield
Mduduzi Mdantsane
Midfielder
Bongani Sam
Left-Back
Njabulo Blom
Central Midfield
Sabelo Radebe
Midfielder or winger
New players details
Below are details about the new Kaizer Chiefs players.
Ethan Chislett
Full name
Ethan Alexis Chislett
Date of birth
11 August 1998
Age
27 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Midfielder
Joined from
Port Vale
The Durban-born midfielder joined Chiefs on the opening day of the transfer window from English side Port Vale. He now wears the No. 23 shirt and announced his transfer on Instagram, saying:
Excited to join this huge club.
Nkanyiso Shinga
Full name
Nkanyiso Shinga
Date of birth
30 March 2000
Age
25 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Left-back
Joined from
FC Alverca
Nkanyiso Shinga is a South African left-back who joined the team from FC Alverca. He made over 22 appearances for the Portuguese side and now strengthens Chiefs’ defensive options. An Instagram reel, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club shared:
We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year old Nkanyiso Shinga. The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey.
Flávio Silva
Full name
Flávio António da Silva
Date of birth
3 April 1996
Age
29 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Forward
Joined from
Persebaya Surabaya
Since joining the team, the Guinea-Bissau striker has scored four goals in eight competitions for Kaizer Chiefs. He now leads as their top goal scorer, according to ESPN, proving his value to the squad.
Thabiso Monyane
Full name
James Thabiso Monyane
Date of birth
30 April 2000
Age
25 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Right-back
Joined from
Orlando Pirates
The Chiefs secured the former Orlando Pirates right-back, who has made seven appearances for them. He wears the No. 2 shirt and is steadily building his game within the new team.
Paseka Mako
Full name
Paseka Matsobane Godfrey Mako
Date of birth
1 April 1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Left-back
Joined from
Orlando Pirates
The South African defender has played left-back for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates. Paseka Mako signed for the Chiefs ahead of the 2025/26 season and has since made seven appearances.
Siphesihle Ndlovu
Full name
Siphesihle Ndlovu
Date of birth
30 September 1996
Age
29 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Midfielder
Joined from
SuperSport United
On July 4, 2025, the Chiefs signed Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. He previously played for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.
Asanele Velebayi
Full name
Asanele Velebayi
Date of birth
11 December 2002
Age
22 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Winger
Joined from
Cape Town Spurs
In August 2025, Amakhosi reportedly secured the signing of South African winger Asanele Velebayi. He joined from Cape Town Spurs, where he made over 33 appearances. In an Instagram reel announcing his arrival at the club, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr said:
He is a great addition, and we believe he will add significant value because he is a perfect fit for our game model and the culture we have here at the Club.
Etiosa Ighodaro
Full name
Etiosa Godspower Ighodaro
Date of birth
22 June 2001
Age
24 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Forward
Joined from
Mamelodi Sundowns
The Nigerian forward, signed from Mamelodi Sundowns, has been a key addition to the squad. He scored his first goal for Chiefs in their 3‑1 CAF Confederation Cup victory against Simba. Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr., said about him:
We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family. We’re excited that he has joined our journey. His passion, work rate and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the Gold & Black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi.
Luke Baartman
Full name
Luke Junio Baartman
Date of birth
12 June 2006
Age
19 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Forward
Joined from
Cape Town Spurs
As part of Kaizer Chiefs' done deals in the 2025/26 window, the club secured the signing of 19-year-old forward Luke Baartman. Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung announced:
We’re thrilled to welcome Luke to our team… He is an exciting young talent.
Lebohang Maboe
Full name
Lebohang Kgosana Maboe
Date of birth
17 September 1994
Age
31 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Midfielder/Forward
Joined from
Mamelodi Sundowns
The Bafana Bafana midfielder joined Kaizer Chiefs after a brief loan at SuperSport United. Although he has made only a few appearances so far, he adds depth to the midfield options.
Khanyisa Mayo
Full name
Khanyisa Mayo
Date of birth
27 August 1998
Age
27 years old (as of 2025)
Position
Forward
Joined from
CR Belouizdad – Loan
Following his stint at the Algerian side, the South African forward joined Chiefs on loan. He has made four appearances and scored once, strengthening Amakhosi’s attacking options.
Frequently asked questions
Are Kaizer Chiefs' new signings cleared to play?
The newly signed players for Kaizer Chiefs have been cleared to play and are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup. The squad earned praise from coaches Kaze and Ben Youssef, who told The Star after the draw with Zamalek:
I saw a team that believes in themselves, and that’s a team I believe is going to qualify.
Which players left the Kaizer Chiefs transfer window?
During the 2025/26 PSL window, nine players left Kaizer Chiefs. Departures included Mduduzi Mdantsane and Edmilson Dove to Al Quwa Al Jawiya, while Tebogo Potsane, Happy Mashiane, and Samkelo Zwane moved to Siwelele FC. Others released were Bongani Sam, Sabelo Radebe, Ranga Chivaviro, and Njabulo Blom.
Who has the Chiefs signed in 2025?
The rich football club secured over 11 new signings during the first 2025/26 transfer window. New players for Kaizer Chiefs include Flávio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Etiosa Ighodaro.
Conclusion
The Kaizer Chiefs' new signings form part of Amakhosi’s broader aspirations for a stronger, more competitive squad. Their arrivals, alongside key departures, reflect a focused effort to reshape the team for the 2025/26 campaign.
Who is Lebohang Maboe? Kaizer Chiefs' new midfield star
As Briefly.co.za published, Lebohang rejoined his boyhood club (Kaizer Chiefs) in August 2025 after spending seven years at Mamelodi Sundowns. His father is Sidwell Maboe, a former Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates player.
Lebohang has earned 13 caps for the South African national team, Bafana Bafana. He is currently valued at €450,000.
