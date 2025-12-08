The 2025/2026 PSL season has witnessed a busy transfer market across many teams, with Kaizer Chiefs' new signings marking the club’s biggest haul in recent years. Former head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who oversaw most arrivals, explained:

Our objective was to sign new players who would bring us to a higher level compared to last season.

Key takeaways

The 2025/26 Premier Soccer League (PSL) first transfer window opened on 1 July and closed on 22 September.

and closed on 22 September. Kaizer Chiefs dominated activity, signing over 11 players and releasing nine in their biggest squad rebuild.

and in their biggest squad rebuild. New arrivals Flávio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Etiosa Ighodaro have already contributed goals and assists.

Kaizer Chiefs' new signings list for 2025/26

The transfer window for the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League ran from 1 July to 22 September, with Goal noting that the Amakhosi side secured 11 arrivals.

In an interview quoted by IOL, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr. outlined the club’s ambition in the 2025/26 window. He said:

We’re very excited, and we've always had a clear strategy about getting the best young talent… I think it’s all about the specific players we need for how we want to play.

New signings

Player Name Position Ethan Chislett Attacking Midfield Nkanyiso Shinga Left-Back Flávio Silva Centre-Forward Thabiso Monyane Right-Back Paseka Mako Left-Back Siphesihle Ndlovu Central Midfield Asanele Velebayi Right Winger Etiosa Ighodaro Centre-Forward Luke Baartman Centre-Forward Lebohang Maboe Attacking Midfield Khanyisa Mayo Centre-Forward

Who is out and who left

Name of Player Position Yusuf Maart Central Midfield Tebogo Potsane Right Winger Ranga Chivaviro Centre-Forward Samkelo Zwane Central Midfield Happy Mashiane Left-Back Edmilson Dove Centre-Back Edson Castillo Central Midfield Mduduzi Mdantsane Midfielder Bongani Sam Left-Back Njabulo Blom Central Midfield Sabelo Radebe Midfielder or winger

New players details

Below are details about the new Kaizer Chiefs players.

Ethan Chislett

Full name Ethan Alexis Chislett Date of birth 11 August 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Position Midfielder Joined from Port Vale

The Durban-born midfielder joined Chiefs on the opening day of the transfer window from English side Port Vale. He now wears the No. 23 shirt and announced his transfer on Instagram, saying:

Excited to join this huge club.

Nkanyiso Shinga

Full name Nkanyiso Shinga Date of birth 30 March 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Position Left-back Joined from FC Alverca

Nkanyiso Shinga is a South African left-back who joined the team from FC Alverca. He made over 22 appearances for the Portuguese side and now strengthens Chiefs’ defensive options. An Instagram reel, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club shared:

We are pleased to announce the signing of 25-year old Nkanyiso Shinga. The talented left-back is a versatile operator who can also play in midfield and attack. He will don jersey.

Flávio Silva

Full name Flávio António da Silva Date of birth 3 April 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Position Forward Joined from Persebaya Surabaya

Since joining the team, the Guinea-Bissau striker has scored four goals in eight competitions for Kaizer Chiefs. He now leads as their top goal scorer, according to ESPN, proving his value to the squad.

Thabiso Monyane

Full name James Thabiso Monyane Date of birth 30 April 2000 Age 25 years old (as of 2025) Position Right-back Joined from Orlando Pirates

The Chiefs secured the former Orlando Pirates right-back, who has made seven appearances for them. He wears the No. 2 shirt and is steadily building his game within the new team.

Paseka Mako

Full name Paseka Matsobane Godfrey Mako Date of birth 1 April 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Position Left-back Joined from Orlando Pirates

The South African defender has played left-back for Chippa United and Orlando Pirates. Paseka Mako signed for the Chiefs ahead of the 2025/26 season and has since made seven appearances.

Siphesihle Ndlovu

Full name Siphesihle Ndlovu Date of birth 30 September 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Position Midfielder Joined from SuperSport United

On July 4, 2025, the Chiefs signed Bafana Bafana midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. He previously played for SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

Asanele Velebayi

Full name Asanele Velebayi Date of birth 11 December 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) Position Winger Joined from Cape Town Spurs

In August 2025, Amakhosi reportedly secured the signing of South African winger Asanele Velebayi. He joined from Cape Town Spurs, where he made over 33 appearances. In an Instagram reel announcing his arrival at the club, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr said:

He is a great addition, and we believe he will add significant value because he is a perfect fit for our game model and the culture we have here at the Club.

Etiosa Ighodaro

Full name Etiosa Godspower Ighodaro Date of birth 22 June 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Position Forward Joined from Mamelodi Sundowns

The Nigerian forward, signed from Mamelodi Sundowns, has been a key addition to the squad. He scored his first goal for Chiefs in their 3‑1 CAF Confederation Cup victory against Simba. Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr., said about him:

We warmly welcome Etiosa into the Kaizer Chiefs family. We’re excited that he has joined our journey. His passion, work rate and dedication will surely add to the team this season and beyond. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments together in the Gold & Black colours of the Glamour Boys. Here’s to new beginnings and the spirit of Amakhosi.

Luke Baartman

Full name Luke Junio Baartman Date of birth 12 June 2006 Age 19 years old (as of 2025) Position Forward Joined from Cape Town Spurs

As part of Kaizer Chiefs' done deals in the 2025/26 window, the club secured the signing of 19-year-old forward Luke Baartman. Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung announced:

We’re thrilled to welcome Luke to our team… He is an exciting young talent.

Lebohang Maboe

Full name Lebohang Kgosana Maboe Date of birth 17 September 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Position Midfielder/Forward Joined from Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana midfielder joined Kaizer Chiefs after a brief loan at SuperSport United. Although he has made only a few appearances so far, he adds depth to the midfield options.

Khanyisa Mayo

Full name Khanyisa Mayo Date of birth 27 August 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Position Forward Joined from CR Belouizdad – Loan

Following his stint at the Algerian side, the South African forward joined Chiefs on loan. He has made four appearances and scored once, strengthening Amakhosi’s attacking options.

Frequently asked questions

Are Kaizer Chiefs' new signings cleared to play?

The newly signed players for Kaizer Chiefs have been cleared to play and are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup. The squad earned praise from coaches Kaze and Ben Youssef, who told The Star after the draw with Zamalek:

I saw a team that believes in themselves, and that’s a team I believe is going to qualify.

Which players left the Kaizer Chiefs transfer window?

During the 2025/26 PSL window, nine players left Kaizer Chiefs. Departures included Mduduzi Mdantsane and Edmilson Dove to Al Quwa Al Jawiya, while Tebogo Potsane, Happy Mashiane, and Samkelo Zwane moved to Siwelele FC. Others released were Bongani Sam, Sabelo Radebe, Ranga Chivaviro, and Njabulo Blom.

Who has the Chiefs signed in 2025?

The rich football club secured over 11 new signings during the first 2025/26 transfer window. New players for Kaizer Chiefs include Flávio Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, and Etiosa Ighodaro.

Conclusion

The Kaizer Chiefs' new signings form part of Amakhosi’s broader aspirations for a stronger, more competitive squad. Their arrivals, alongside key departures, reflect a focused effort to reshape the team for the 2025/26 campaign.

