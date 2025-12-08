Discover all Takealot pick-up points and their opening hours in SA

Takealot has become one of South Africa's biggest e-commerce websites, with everything from accessories and electronics to toys and home décor. Customers who wish to save time and money can take advantage of the company's pick-up points throughout the country, with 155 pick-up points in total and growing.

Key takeaways

A Takealot collection from a pick-up spot offers customers a chance to collect their online orders in their own time and save on shipping costs, but it must be done within the allocated timeframe.

Takealot’s pick-up points have trading hours that align with standard retail trading hours, but the exact times vary depending on the location.

There are an estimated 155 Takealot pick-up points throughout the country

As of December 2025, the e-commerce company has established 155 pick-up points in all of the country's provinces. Here are some of the Takealot pickup points throughout South Africa within Gauteng, Western Cape, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, with an extensive list of Takealot pick-up points near you here:

Gauteng

Germiston

Alberton

Benoni

Booysens reserve

Bramley

Centurion

Sandton

Vooslourus

Midrand

Western Cape

Richmond Park

Brackenfell

Brendasdorp

Cape Town (Canal Walk)

Claremont

Diep River

Clairwood

George

Hermanus

Knysna

Kuils River

Malmesbury

Free State

Bethlehem

Bloemfontein

Harrismith

Kroonstad

Ladybrand

Welkom

KwaZulu-Natal

Amanzimtoti

Ballito

Chatsworth

Durban North

Hilton

Howard (college campus)

Margate

Mount Edgecombe

Newcastle

Durban North Beach

Northfield

Park Rynie

Pietermaritzburg

Pinetown

Utilising Takealot pick-up points is a quick and easy process

Using the pick-up points is simple, made easier via the following steps:

Step 1 : Choose your selected items for purchase on the Takealot website.

: Choose your selected items for purchase on the Takealot website. Step 2 : Select 'Collection' when checking out your items.

: Select 'Collection' when checking out your items. Step 3 : Choose your preferred collection point out of all of the available spots near you.

: Choose your preferred collection point out of all of the available spots near you. Step 4 : Wait for a notification via SMS or email informing you when your items are ready for collection.

: Wait for a notification via SMS or email informing you when your items are ready for collection. Step 5: Go to the collection spot you have selected and utilise the pin or QR code given to you to prove your identity with the individual assisting you.

Useful details to remember before collection

Before you collect your items, remember the following information to ensure a smooth collection process:

Wait for a notification : Do not go to collect your items before Takealot has confirmed that they are ready for collection.

: Do not go to collect your items before Takealot has confirmed that they are ready for collection. Have your code or PIN ready : Ensure you have the relevant PIN or QR code to confirm your identity, as you cannot collect your items without this step.

: Ensure you have the relevant PIN or QR code to confirm your identity, as you cannot collect your items without this step. Confirm your chosen location's collection times: Not all pick-up locations have the same operating hours, so it is advised that you confirm the collection times directly with the supported retailer beforehand.

How long does Takealot keep your parcel at the pick-up point?

Takealot collection times range between seven and 10 days in some instances, but the standard collection timeframe is seven days. If your parcel has not been collected by then, it is returned to the warehouse, and the order is cancelled. Customers are refunded for their items and may reorder if they wish.

How long does it take for Takealot to process your order?

Although processing times vary depending on the availability of the item, customers can expect a processing time of between three and seven business days. The company will provide processing updates and confirm when an order is out for delivery or at your chosen pick-up point.

What are the Takealot pick-up point operating hours?

The timeslots differ from each pick-up point. However, most Takealot pick-up points run from Monday to Friday between 08h00 and 19h00. The weekend timeslots are between Saturday and Sunday, between 09h00 and 17h00.

Customers can utilise the following contact information if they require further assistance with any part of the process:

Customer service : Get delivery updates via 087 362 7300 .

: Get delivery updates via . Reporting courier driving : Report a Takealot driver's driving on 087 362 7666 .

: Report a Takealot driver's driving on . App support: Request app assistance through takealotapps@gmail.com.

Final word

Takealot pick-up points offer customers a quicker way to obtain their items, which is useful when individuals are crunched for time. Using a collection point saves customers money on delivery fees, offering convenient collection times for everyone on all kinds of schedules a chance to collect their items within a reasonable timeframe.

