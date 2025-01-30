How to sell on Amazon in South Africa: A step-by-step guide

In May 2024, Amazon opened its doors to South African sellers with an enticing R1 monthly selling fee. As the world’s largest online marketplace, the platform is valuable for small businesses launching new products or established companies seeking global expansion. But how do you sell on Amazon South Africa? Here is a detailed guide on how to get started.

Amazon is an American multinational technology company founded in 1994. Widely referred to as The Everything Store, it ranked as the world’s 12th-most visited website as of October 2024. Its introduction to Mzansi in 2024 meant a wider customer reach for online sellers. This article highlights tips on how to sell on Amazon South Africa’s marketplace.

How to sell on Amazon South Africa

If you have been eyeing to advertise and sell your new product on Amazon or you have a passion for selling, here is how to make the magic happen.

Choose a selling plan

Depending on your business model, Amazon provides two flexible selling plans (individual and professional). Choose the individual seller option if you:

Plan to pay R10 per item sold.

Do not require advanced selling tools or programmes.

Intend to sell less than 40 units monthly.

Are yet to decide on what to sell.

Settle for the professional seller option if you:

Desire access to advanced tools.

Are looking to sell high product volumes, specifically exceeding 40 units monthly.

Want to sell items in restricted categories.

Have a budget of R400 monthly.

See the need for APIs and more selling reports.

NOTE: You can change the selling plan anytime if you feel you settled for the wrong one. Additional fees apply in both options.

Prepare the documents required for business verification

Once you have settled with the seller option that suits you best, get the necessary documents for registration in order. They include:

A valid phone number.

Proof of identity (National ID, driver’s license or passport).

An email address unique to Amazon's official website.

Company registration number.

Proof of address (bank statement or credit card statement).

Debit card/ chargeable credit.

How to create an Amazon seller account

The Amazon South Africa seller registration process is pretty straightforward. Take a look at how to do this at the touch of a button:

Step 1: Log in to the Amazon Seller Central portal here and click ‘’create account’’ to register.

Log in to the Amazon Seller Central portal here and click ‘’create account’’ to register. Step 2: Next, sign in using your email address and click ‘’Begin’’ at the bottom of the page.

Next, sign in using your email address and click ‘’Begin’’ at the bottom of the page. Step 3: Enter your business information, store details and billing updates.

Enter your business information, store details and billing updates. Step 4: Once submitted, Amazon will verify your credentials about two days before scheduling a video call for the final approval step.

Once submitted, Amazon will verify your credentials about two days before scheduling a video call for the final approval step. Step 5: If successful, you will be prompted to officially turn on two-step verification to join the sellers’ platform.

Listing products on Amazon South Africa

For Amazon to identify the product you are selling, you need a Global Trade Item Number such as EAN or UPC. Take a look at some other vital information that goes into the listing process:

Product title.

Product description.

SKU (Stock Keeping Unit).

Product images.

How to deliver products

There are two Amazon shipping methods. Analyse both to decide on which one suits your business the most:

Fulfilment by Amazon: FBA favours sellers who sell fast-moving products and have warehousing facilities. Amazon handles pick-ups, packaging, and customer service on behalf of the seller.

Merchant-fulfilled network: This option includes self-ship, where sellers store, pack and deliver items to clients. It also encompasses Amazon Easy Ship, where you store and pack the products while Amazon handles delivery.

How can you grow your business on Amazon?

In case you are a new seller on Amazon and are looking to boost product sales, here are several strategies to help you in your mission:

Introduce promotions and vouchers.

Boost product visibility via Amazon ads.

Set dynamic prices via the automated pricing tool.

Expand your selection by adding more items.

FAQs

Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, is among the world’s wealthiest people. His financial success is a testament to how lucrative the online marketplace is. Below are some frequently asked questions about The Everything Store:

How much does it cost to sell on Amazon in South Africa?

Selling on Amazon will cost you R10 per sale if you are on the individual plan and R400 monthly for the professional plan, regardless of the number of items sold.

Can you sell on Amazon if you live in South Africa?

South Africa and Egypt are the only African countries whose residents can sell products on Amazon, which is headquartered in Seattle and Arlington, USA.

Is there a minimum to sell on Amazon?

There is no minimum order quantity for Amazon sellers. However, it is advisable to post a variety of products to increase your chances of customers purchasing them.

Does Amazon pay tax in South Africa?

The prices displayed for Amazon products include Value Added Tax (VAT) for the South African government under Cyril Ramaphosa.

Understanding how to sell on Amazon South Africa is essential if you plan to execute that business idea you have had for years or are looking to expand your customer base globally. The above guide shows how to go about this process seamlessly.

