Khaby Lame's wife's name was Wendy Thembelihle Juel, a Danish model with South African roots. They were married for about six months, then called it quits. The Senegal-born Italian TikTok star is not outspoken about his private life, which is similar to his online presence, where he went viral for his non-verbal videos.

Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Khaby Lame married model Wendy Thembelihle Juel in November 2023, and they divorced in May the following year.

The TikTok star was briefly engaged to fellow Italian influencer Zaira Nucci in 2020.

Khaby, a former factory worker in Italy, is not dating anyone publicly in 2025.

Khaby Lame's profile summary

Full name Khabane Serigne Lame Date of birth March 8, 2000 Age 25 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Dakar, Senegal Religion Islam Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Ex-wife Wendy Thembelihle Juel (November 2023 – May 2024) Profession Social media influencer Social media TikTok Instagram YouTube

Khaby Lame does not have a wife

Khabane often maintains a quiet personal life. The Italy-based most followed TikTok star has not been romantically linked to anyone in 2025 after his short-lived marriage to Wendy Thembelihle and a brief engagement to Italian influencer Zaira Nucci.

Five facts about Khaby Lame. Photo: Samir Hussein on Getty Images (modified by author)

Khaby Lane's brief marriage to Wendy Thembelihle Juel

The Senegalese-Italian TikTok star met Danish-South African model Wendy Thembelihle Juel in the early 2020s. The couple quietly tied the knot in November 2023 in a wedding ceremony following the rites of Khaby Lame's religion of Islam.

They mainly kept their relationship low-key with occasional pictures on social media that have since been deleted. Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame divorced in May 2024 after about six months of marriage.

According to Khaby's manager, Nicola Paparusso, their marriage ended because of "unexpected and irremediable character incompatibility", as reported by Vanity Fair. Their separation did not require civil proceedings because they had an Islamic marriage.

Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame attend the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Who is Wendy Thembelihle Juel?

Khaby Lame's ex-wife, who stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, is a fashion model. She is represented by several modelling agencies, including Wonderwall Management in Milan, Italy; Skins Models in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Wilhelmina in Los Angeles and Miami, United States, and Le Management in Denmark.

Wendy Thembelihle Juel is also active on social media. She has over 19,200 followers on her Instagram account, where she shares modelling and lifestyle content. She is still building her fanbase on her self-titled TikTok.

Wendy Thembelihle Juel and Khaby Lame during the 96th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Khaby Lame's short-lived engagement to Zaira Nucci

Khabane met Italian social media influencer Zaira Nucci in his hometown of Chivasso in Turin, Italy, after connecting on the internet in October 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They got engaged several months later, but the engagement did not last.

After quietly dissolving their relationship without a marriage, Zaira, who is originally from Sciacca, Sicily, seemed to have retreated from the limelight. Her Instagram account with over 96,200 followers is now set to private.

Zaira was born on February 22, 2003 (age 22 as of November 2025). In 2022, she was studying interior design at the prestigious Istituto Europeo di Design Milan, according to The Sun.

Khaby Lame with his ex-fiancée, Zaira Nucci. Photo: @khaby00_archive (modified by author)

Is Khaby Lame a US citizen?

The TikTok star has Senegalese and Italian citizenship. He was born on March 9, 2000, in Dakar, Senegal, to a Muslim family that relocated to Chivasso, Italy, when he was 1 year old. Lame is fluent in both English and Italian.

Khaby became an official Italian citizen in August 2022 after 21 years in the country. Italy is known for its strict citizenship laws, and children born to non-Italians can only apply to become citizens when they reach 18, according to the Associated Press.

In June 2025, the social media influencer had to leave the United States after being detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Las Vegas for overstaying his visa. Khaby Lame self-deported after the incident.

Khaby Lame during the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on February 14, 2025, in Oakland, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari (modified by author)

Conclusion

Khaby Lame's wife is no longer a part of his life after failing to find lasting love since coming into the limelight in 2020. The Italian social media influencer continues to captivate fans on TikTok, where he now has over 160.9 million followers and over 2.5 billion likes.

