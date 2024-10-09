Khaby Lame's net worth today: How rich is the TikTok star?

Khaby Lame's net worth has significantly increased with his fast-rising social media fame. From a factory worker to the world’s most-followed TikTok star, his journey mirrors a 21st-century rags-to-riches story. Thanks to his popularity, many are curious to uncover how the internet sensation makes millions without even uttering a word in his videos.

Khaby Lame during the 2023 premiere of Oppenheimer (L). The TikToker at the Twisters premiere in 2024 (R). Photo: Joe Maher, Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Lame is a Senegalese-Italian social media personality widely recognised for creating TikTok videos silently mocking overly complicated life hacks videos. In 2022, he was listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30. Discover how a significant career setback presented an opportunity for Khaby to explore a talent that would eventually earn him millions and change his life forever.

Khaby Lame's profile summary

Full name Khabane Blades Famous as Khaby Lame Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 2000 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Senegal Nationality Senegalese, Italian Ethnicity African-American Religion Muslim Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Wendy Thembelihle Juel Siblings 3 Profession Social media personality Net worth $20 million Social media TikTok Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Khaby Lame’s net worth in 2024?

According to Kahawa Tungu, Khaby is worth $20 million. His income primarily stems from his successful social media career and the lucrative brand deals he constantly inks.

According to The Economic Times, Lame revealed intricate details about his profession in an August 2021 statement after surpassing 100 million followers, saying:

Since childhood, I have been passionate about entertaining and making people laugh. I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global platform to share my talent with the world.

Below is a summary of Khaby’s career achievements and earnings, a testament to how consistency and a positive mindset could lead to a life-changing moment.

TikToker Khaby Lame during the 2024 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller

How much money does Khaby Lame make?

As documented by Forbes, Khaby amassed $10 million in 2021 alone. Discover his diversified income-generating channels:

Khaby Lame’s TikTok earnings

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lame worked as a factory CNC machine operator. After being laid off in March 2020, he began making TikTok videos.

His content, which involves mocking exaggerated life hacks by performing the task more simply, continues to entertain his 162.3 million followers. But how much does Khaby Lame make per video?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he can make up to $750,000 for a single promotional video. The TikTok sensation reportedly earned $17 million in 2023. While speaking to Forbes in September 2023, he revealed the secret behind his ever-growing fanbase, stating:

My secret is not caring about the followers but loving and enjoying what I do best: making people laugh.

Khaby Lame’s endorsement deals

A major contributor to Khaby Lame’s fortune is his collaborated content with various brands. In January 2022, he signed a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss. Binance, Netflix, and Amazon Prime are some other high-end companies that the internet personality has worked with.

Khaby Lame during the 2024 #GRAMMYsNextGen party at Rolling Greens On Mateo in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Budding Hollywood career

During a July 2022 interview with TMZ, Khaby revealed his aspirations of one day becoming an actor, just like his idol, Will Smith:

After watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, I desired to become an actor. I hope to one day star in a movie alongside Will Smith.

He has a voice cameo in the Italian-dubbed version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). In addition, Lame briefly appeared in the 2024 action comedy film Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Other ventures

In 2022, Lame was a juror for the Cannes Festival, judging TikTok short films. He has also served as a judge on Italia’s Got Talent since 2023. Khaby was added as a cosmetic outfit in the Fortnite Battle Royal video game.

How does Khaby Lame invest his money?

With Khaby’s net worth, it is only natural for him to maintain a world of luxury around him. Here are some of the ways the TikTok star puts his money to use:

Khaby Lame’s cars

The content creator’s car collection reflects his impeccable taste regarding his wheels. Take a look at Lame’s lavish rides and their estimated price per HotCars:

Car Estimated price ($) Lamborghini Huracán 249,865 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 190,000 Porsche 911 122,095 Audi RS5 89,995 BMW X5 66,875

Where is Khaby Lame living?

According to Money.it, Khaby Lame’s house is valued at $6 million. Located in Italy, the mansion boasts modern amenities. Before fame, he lived in a public housing complex in Chivasso, near Turin.

Content creator Khaby Lame during the 2022 ABOUT YOU Awards in Milan, Italy. Photo: Franziska Krug

FAQs

Khaby’s celebrity status constantly attracts interest in his personal life, and many are curious about the man behind the silent comedy skits. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Khaby Lame?

The social media personality (aged 24 as of 2024) was born on 9 March 2000 in Senegal. His family moved to Italy when he was one year old. Regarding his education, Lame studied in Italian schools until he was 14 when his parents enrolled him in a Quranic school near Dakar.

Who is Khaby Lame’s wife?

In November 2023, it was announced that the Senegal native had exchanged nuptials with Wendy Thembelihle Juel. However, by May 2024, the marriage had ended.

How did Khaby Lame get so famous?

The internet sensation gained notoriety for his unique content on TikTok. He usually posts videos displaying an easier way of accomplishing an exaggerated hack followed by a signature hand gesture.

Khaby Lame during the 2024 Mr. Pink X Khaby Lame official partnership launch party at Pink Moon in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

What is Khaby Lame’s height?

The TikTok star stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs 75 kilograms (165 lbs). He features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Khaby Lame’s net worth is a hot topic surrounding the TikTok star who decided to venture into the competitive entertainment scene after losing his job. Now, he ranks as the most-followed person on the platform, with brands clamouring to pay him a fortune for a piece of his social media magic.

