In Lobola Man, slick lobola (dowry) negotiator Ace Ngubeni faces his toughest deal yet when he discovers that the "bride to be" is the lady who swept him off his feet during a night out, Zandile. Will Ace get in, get out, and get paid like usual? Or will he realise that the stakes are higher than cash and risk his entire operation?

Kwanele Mthethwa (L). The actress with Lawrence Maleka and Sandile Mahlangu (R). Photo: @kwanele.xx on Instagram, @Jabu_Macdonald on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Filming of Lobola Man began in 2023 and took place in various locations, including Soweto and Johannesburg , South Africa.

and took place in various locations, including and , South Africa. The movie was released on Netflix on 12 July 2024 .

. It features renowned South African stars such as Sandile Mahlangu and Lawrence Maleka.

Netflix's Lobola Man

Written by Katleho Ramaphakela Produced by Katleho Ramaphakela Directed by Thabang Moleya Cinematography Brad Devine Edited by Kabi Modiko Music by Samukelo Mahlalela Production companies Burnt Onion Production, Thabang Moleya Film Distributed by Netflix Country South Africa Languages English and Zulu

Exploring Lobola Man's plot summary

No stern-faced uncles and aunties are too hard of a nut to crack for family wooer and smooth-talker Ace Ngubeni. He has monetised in his favour the traditional South African practice of compensating a bride's family before marriage.

His business card reads, "For the right price, you get the right price". With an impressive track record, Ngubeni has only one rule: never get attached to the bride and her relatives. But will his own mantra eventually work against him? Watch Lobola Man's trailer here for more on what to expect.

Kwanele Mthethwa (L). Lawrence Maleka and Sandile Mahlangu (R). Photo: @kwanele.xx on Instagram, @NetflixSA on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lobola Man's full story

Ironically, Ace, who makes a living off romance, is sceptical about love and relationships. He is a chronic womaniser who grew up believing that marriage is a deception. This belief is due to Ngubeni's upbringing, where he would witness his adulterous father engage in secret romantic affairs.

However, during an evening out, Ace is smitten by a lady (Zandile), who he describes as "authentic and annoyingly beautiful". Days later, he is hired by shy tech CEO Duke to negotiate lobola for his outspoken and opinionated fiancée, as he believes all his family members will embarrass him before her wealthy parents.

Ngubeni organises his "fake family squad" to begin planning the operation. However, his mission is distorted when he meets Duke's fiancée, Zandile. Ace realises he has deep romantic feelings for her, sparking the potential for him to reconsider his non-committal lifestyle.

Lobola Man's cast with images

Lobola Man features seasoned actors like Obed Baloyi, Nimrod Nkosi and Themba Ndaba, alongside rising talents Primo Baloyi and Sthandile Nkosi. Here are interesting facts to note about these performers.

Lawrence Maleka as Ace

Actor Lawrence Maleka. Photo: @sirlawrencemaleka (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 11 April 1990

11 April 1990 Age: 35 years old (As of January 2026)

35 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Social media: Instagram

Lawrence is best known for playing Zolani Dlamini in The River, a role that earned him multiple SAFTA Golden Horn awards. A household name in reality TV, he has hosted Clash of the Choirs South Africa, Big Brother Titans and Big Brother Mzansi. Maleka has been in the entertainment business for over a decade.

Kwanele Mthethwa as Zandile

Actress Kwanele Mthethwa. Photo: @kwanele.xx (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 20 May 1996

20 May 1996 Age: 29 years old (As of January 2026)

29 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Social media: Instagram

Kwanele gained notoriety for starring as Ayanda in Isithembiso. She has since starred in various high-profile productions, including Umkhokha: The Curse, Umakoti Wethu, Pound 4 Pound and The Queen. Beyond acting, Mthethwa is widely recognised for her singing abilities.

Sandile Mahlangu as Duke

Actor Sandile Mahlangu. Photo: @sandilem_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 6 September 1993

6 September 1993 Age: 32 years old (As of January 2026)

Birthplace: Middelburg, South Africa

Middelburg, South Africa Social media: Instagram

Sandile made his acting debut in 2016, portraying Cash in Rhythm City. Some of his other credits include Scandal!, Single Guys, Shaft 6 and How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. Additionally, Mahlangu has featured in several commercials for Cell C, Stimorol and KFC.

Nimrod Nkosi as Mr. Zungu (Zandile's father)

Actor Nimrod Nkosi. Photo: @rendiseb, @nkosibooi, @mbali_ndlela (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Date of birth: 22 March 1972

22 March 1972 Age: 53 years old (As of January 2026)

53 years old (As of January 2026) Birthplace: Orland East, Soweto, South Africa

Orland East, Soweto, South Africa Social media: Instagram

Nimrod shot to fame hosting the youth variety show Jam Alley for eight years. He is famously dubbed "Lotto Man" for his 14-year tenure hosting the national lottery. Nkosi portrayed Hector in Scandal!, Gatsha Gumede in Law, Love and Betrayal, and Norman Sebeka in The Wild.

Supporting characters include:

Obed Baloyi as Uncle Long John

Primo Baloyi as Simphiwe

Sello Ramolahloane as Bra Biza

Mbuso Simelani as Mbuso Simelane

Thembsie Matu as Aunt Miriam

Themba Ndaba as Sam

Tiisetso Masike as Young Sam

Sthandile Nkosi as Rachel

Elliot Makhubo as Uncle Brian

Letuka Dlamini as Themba

Thuli Nduvane as Mandy

Palesa Madisakwane as Mrs. Zungu

Kaseran Pillay as Samoosa Vendor

A look at Lobola Man's reception and ratings

From 8th to 14th July 2024, Lobola Man charted on Netflix's Global Top 10 list. On the review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds the following ratings:

Popcornmeter: 80% (Fewer than 50 ratings)

Average critic rating: 3.9/5

On IMDb, Lobola Man boasts a 4.6/10 rating. Decider's Johnny Loftus said of the film:

With its light touch and perfectly predictable proceedings, Lobola Man feels like it was built to feature in a Hollywood romantic comedy laboratory. Sometimes, this is the kind of low-stakes watch that is required.

Wrapping up

Lobola Man is a must-watch for lovers of the comedy and romance genre. It tells the story of a skilled lobola negotiator who, in a shocking turn of events, falls in love with a client's fiancée. This goes against everything he stands for, both in his personal and professional life.

READ ALSO: M-Net's Devil's Peak: Cast (with images), plot summary, episodes, trailer

Briefly.co.za published an article about M-Net's Devil's Peak, a five-episode crime thriller based on the best-selling 2004 novel by South African author Deon Meyer. The series promises a riveting narrative that pulls viewers into its mystery and intrigue web.

Devil's Peak shows the extraordinary, beautiful city of Cape Town with and without its mask. It is the tale of an iconic detective struggling against external and internal demons to find justice for others and redemption for himself.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News