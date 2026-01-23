Everything on Netflix's Lobola Man: Plot summary, cast, trailer, and release date
In Lobola Man, slick lobola (dowry) negotiator Ace Ngubeni faces his toughest deal yet when he discovers that the "bride to be" is the lady who swept him off his feet during a night out, Zandile. Will Ace get in, get out, and get paid like usual? Or will he realise that the stakes are higher than cash and risk his entire operation?
- Filming of Lobola Man began in 2023 and took place in various locations, including Soweto and Johannesburg, South Africa.
- The movie was released on Netflix on 12 July 2024.
- It features renowned South African stars such as Sandile Mahlangu and Lawrence Maleka.
Netflix's Lobola Man
Written by
Katleho Ramaphakela
Produced by
Katleho Ramaphakela
Directed by
Thabang Moleya
Cinematography
Brad Devine
Edited by
Kabi Modiko
Music by
Samukelo Mahlalela
Production companies
Burnt Onion Production, Thabang Moleya Film
Distributed by
Netflix
Country
South Africa
Languages
English and Zulu
Exploring Lobola Man's plot summary
No stern-faced uncles and aunties are too hard of a nut to crack for family wooer and smooth-talker Ace Ngubeni. He has monetised in his favour the traditional South African practice of compensating a bride's family before marriage.
His business card reads, "For the right price, you get the right price". With an impressive track record, Ngubeni has only one rule: never get attached to the bride and her relatives. But will his own mantra eventually work against him? Watch Lobola Man's trailer here for more on what to expect.
Lobola Man's full story
Ironically, Ace, who makes a living off romance, is sceptical about love and relationships. He is a chronic womaniser who grew up believing that marriage is a deception. This belief is due to Ngubeni's upbringing, where he would witness his adulterous father engage in secret romantic affairs.
However, during an evening out, Ace is smitten by a lady (Zandile), who he describes as "authentic and annoyingly beautiful". Days later, he is hired by shy tech CEO Duke to negotiate lobola for his outspoken and opinionated fiancée, as he believes all his family members will embarrass him before her wealthy parents.
Ngubeni organises his "fake family squad" to begin planning the operation. However, his mission is distorted when he meets Duke's fiancée, Zandile. Ace realises he has deep romantic feelings for her, sparking the potential for him to reconsider his non-committal lifestyle.
Lobola Man's cast with images
Lobola Man features seasoned actors like Obed Baloyi, Nimrod Nkosi and Themba Ndaba, alongside rising talents Primo Baloyi and Sthandile Nkosi. Here are interesting facts to note about these performers.
Lawrence Maleka as Ace
- Date of birth: 11 April 1990
- Age: 35 years old (As of January 2026)
- Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa
- Social media: Instagram
Lawrence is best known for playing Zolani Dlamini in The River, a role that earned him multiple SAFTA Golden Horn awards. A household name in reality TV, he has hosted Clash of the Choirs South Africa, Big Brother Titans and Big Brother Mzansi. Maleka has been in the entertainment business for over a decade.
Kwanele Mthethwa as Zandile
- Date of birth: 20 May 1996
- Age: 29 years old (As of January 2026)
- Birthplace: Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Social media: Instagram
Kwanele gained notoriety for starring as Ayanda in Isithembiso. She has since starred in various high-profile productions, including Umkhokha: The Curse, Umakoti Wethu, Pound 4 Pound and The Queen. Beyond acting, Mthethwa is widely recognised for her singing abilities.
Sandile Mahlangu as Duke
- Date of birth: 6 September 1993
- Age: 32 years old (As of January 2026)
- Birthplace: Middelburg, South Africa
- Social media: Instagram
Sandile made his acting debut in 2016, portraying Cash in Rhythm City. Some of his other credits include Scandal!, Single Guys, Shaft 6 and How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. Additionally, Mahlangu has featured in several commercials for Cell C, Stimorol and KFC.
Nimrod Nkosi as Mr. Zungu (Zandile's father)
- Date of birth: 22 March 1972
- Age: 53 years old (As of January 2026)
- Birthplace: Orland East, Soweto, South Africa
- Social media: Instagram
Nimrod shot to fame hosting the youth variety show Jam Alley for eight years. He is famously dubbed "Lotto Man" for his 14-year tenure hosting the national lottery. Nkosi portrayed Hector in Scandal!, Gatsha Gumede in Law, Love and Betrayal, and Norman Sebeka in The Wild.
Supporting characters include:
- Obed Baloyi as Uncle Long John
- Primo Baloyi as Simphiwe
- Sello Ramolahloane as Bra Biza
- Mbuso Simelani as Mbuso Simelane
- Thembsie Matu as Aunt Miriam
- Themba Ndaba as Sam
- Tiisetso Masike as Young Sam
- Sthandile Nkosi as Rachel
- Elliot Makhubo as Uncle Brian
- Letuka Dlamini as Themba
- Thuli Nduvane as Mandy
- Palesa Madisakwane as Mrs. Zungu
- Kaseran Pillay as Samoosa Vendor
A look at Lobola Man's reception and ratings
From 8th to 14th July 2024, Lobola Man charted on Netflix's Global Top 10 list. On the review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds the following ratings:
Popcornmeter: 80% (Fewer than 50 ratings)
Average critic rating: 3.9/5
On IMDb, Lobola Man boasts a 4.6/10 rating. Decider's Johnny Loftus said of the film:
With its light touch and perfectly predictable proceedings, Lobola Man feels like it was built to feature in a Hollywood romantic comedy laboratory. Sometimes, this is the kind of low-stakes watch that is required.
Wrapping up
Lobola Man is a must-watch for lovers of the comedy and romance genre. It tells the story of a skilled lobola negotiator who, in a shocking turn of events, falls in love with a client's fiancée. This goes against everything he stands for, both in his personal and professional life.
