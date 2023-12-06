Major League DJz announced their withdrawal from the Amapiano Mondays residency in Accra, Ghana

The duo revealed on Instagram that they had not received any payment for their performances in Ghana during the previous year and earlier in 2022

The stars also expressed gratitude to their fans in the country for supporting them

South African superstars Bandile and Banele Mbere, popularly known by their stage name, Major League DJz have revealed that they withdrew from their Ghana residency over non-payment.

Major League DJz have revealed why they left their Ghana residency. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz on why they left their Ghana residency

Amapiano superstars Major League DJz have finally spilt the tea on why they will no longer be performing in Ghana. The Koo Koo Fun hitmakers were part of the Amapiano Mondays residency line-up in Accra, Ghana, for December 19 and 26 2022 and January 2 2023.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the stars noted that they have not received a single cent for their performances. They said that they had not been paid for their performances last year and earlier this year. The post read:

"Me and my brother would like to inform you that we will not be doing our residency in Ghana this year due to @bondai.gh not paying us a single cent from our residency last year. I know everyone has been asking but they have left us with a very bad taste about coming to Ghana. It's been a whole year and nothing."

Major League DJz issued a statement explaining why they withdrew from their Ghana residency. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz grateful for their Ghanaian fans

The Amapiano stars also thanked their fans and followers in the country for their continued support. They noted that they would have loved to continue their residency but they did what needed to be done.

“We have nothing but love for Ghana and the movement we started there."

Emtee reveals DIY3 album is complete

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee gave fans an update on his highly anticipated album, DIY3. The rapper revealed that his project is complete and is being mastered. Moreover, Big Hustle had fans amped when he said he's been cooped up in the studio making music and might even release more projects.

We're nearing the release of Emtee's DIY3 album, and fans can't wait to hear what the rapper has been cooking after hinting that it might drop in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News