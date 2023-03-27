One hard-working Australian woman is incredibly proud of her phenomenal weight loss and showed off her transformation online

Carla Visentin said customers did not recognise who she was and thought she was a new employee

The young woman has already lost 40kg and looked happier than ever in her new pictures

Carla Visentin shows stunning weight loss. Images:Carla Visentin/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Australian beauty Carla Visentin has gone viral on TikTok after she posted a video showing her incredible weight loss transformation.

The young lady lost an incredible 40kg by watching her calorie intake and exercising regularly. Her two-year weight loss journey taught her to have a healthier relationship with food.

Visentin focused on small wins rather than quick weight loss. At the start of her weight loss journey, she was 105kg. She now weighs 65kg.

TikTokkers were impressed by her drastic weight loss giving her props for losing weight and not giving up on her goal.

The video has raked up more than five million views and has over 20 000 likes

Carla captioned her video:

"Your customers think you're new."

Netizens shocked by the lady's jaw-dropping transformation

People praised the young woman for such an incredible weight loss journey. Many asked for tips and thanked her for motivating them to do better.

Here are some of the comments:

Хуанита said:

"Weightloss is like a youth serum 97% of the time. You look so much younger."

Alana Reina commented:

"I can only imagine how bonita you feel girl because you LOOK bonita."

Cruising through life said:

"The look in your eyes before your weight loss journey, is the look I have in my eyes when I stare at myself. Congratulations on your amazing work!"

Andrea commented:

"The same happened to me after losing 100 pounds. No one recognised me."

Leo Joaquin López said:

"Good job, honestly, I admire your hard work! Not everybody fights for a change."

uManzini said:

"Beautiful then and now."

