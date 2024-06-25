A South African woman, Millie Khumalo, shared images of her small yet neat home on Facebook

Millie revealed that she was living in a four-room house and was yet to buy wardrobes

Many South African netizens loved her space, referring to it as neat and beautiful

There is no shame in living in a small home; in fact, it is the reality of many South Africans, and Millie Khumalo was proud to share hers online.

Woman shows off 4-room home

Millie posted images of her humble four-room house on the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen Facebook Page.

The post featured images of the woman's clean kitchen, which had a built-in oven, two-plate gas stove, beautiful cabinets, and granite-design tabletops.

Millie also showcased the two bedrooms in the home, which were beautifully painted and had lovely bed linen.

"My four-room. Still missing wardrobes," Millie shared on the post.

Mzansi showers the small home with love

The post garnered many likes and comments from netizens who had only good things to say about the humble home, praising it as neat, clean and beautiful.

Thembelani T Mbele was impressed:

"It's amazing and very clean."

Khanyisile Khanyisile showed Millie's home love:

"Absolutely beautiful ♥️."

Elizabeth Dlamini commented:

"So beautiful ."

Rebecca Tloubatla loved the simple aesthetic:

"Beautiful and clean home."

Malegobe Sekgobela commented:

"Love everything. Clean and neat. Presles is the cherry on top."

Vuyo Magaia loved Millie's kitchen:

"Mhhh your kitchen..to die for."

Mzansi woman inspires SA with stunning RDP home renovation

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman had many South African netizens feeling inspired after sharing the progress of her journey of renovating her RDP home.

A TikTok video shared by Linah Mabya (@linah.mabuya) shows her buying various materials at a hardware shop, such as cement and tiles, before switching to a clip of The RDP home, which is currently a work in progress as renovations are underway.

The old tiles are seen being removed from the floor before she shows the new floors look after the first part of the home revamp before moving on to painting the walls with a white coat of paint.

