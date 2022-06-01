Xola Moya Wam' hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode recently splashed millions on a brand new Range Rover Velar

The star took to social media to post pictures and celebrate her new luxurious whip that got Mzansi drooling

Her fans and followers flocked to the comments section to celebrate the star for purchasing the high-end vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jerusalema singer Nomcebo singer upgraded her car to a brand new Range Rover Velar. The star has been on a winning streak since the release of her hit single Jerusalema featuring Master KG.

Nomcebo Zikode has taken to social media to reveal that she splashed millions on a new car. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Heading to her social media pages, the star posted pics of her new whip and expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters for their unwavering support over the years. She said:

"We Celebrate life. The big things, the little things and the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me. A big thank you to @rangerovertheglen for the new member of our family. I’m so grateful to all my supporters, I love you all."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Briefly News posted about Nomcebo's new set of wheels on Facebook and our readers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

@Sylvia Bear said:

"I'm very happy for Nomcebo...God is good after we read in the papers about how she wasn't paid for the Jerusalem success. I pray she was paid finally. Enjoy your new ride girl!"

@Tuka Mvalo noted:

"Good choice Range Rover Velar is a looker."

@Dumisani Qwalane added:

"Congrats... it looks exactly like mine black is beautiful."

@Nduduzo Sbanisedlozi Dlamuka commented:

"She's been working hard since 2020, well deserved!"

@SA Marumo wrote:

"Congrats and let's hope you managing your funds well."

@Sky Miranda added:

"Yes Girl!❤she deserves all the good things!"

Somizi Mhlongo’s alleged R3.5 million debt sparks heated debate: “Mohale will get nothing”

Briefly News previously reported that it seems Somizi and Mohale's divorce settlement is far from over. The celebrity couple who filed for divorce in August following physical abuse allegations has yet to finalise their separation.

Following their public separation, rumour had it that Mohale was entitled to getting half of his former lover's assets because they were married in community of property. Peeps called out the actor for swindling Somizi and planning to get away with his wealth.

However, it turns out Somizi planned ahead and is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure Mohale gets nothing from him. According to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, the media personality is using his alleged R3.5 million debt to declare bankruptcy.

Source: Briefly News