Popular television presenter Minnie Dlamini could not hide her excitement after meeting her favourite performer

The Homeground presenter told her fans and followers that she had been dying to watch talented performer Mandisi Dyantyis perform live

Minnie posted a selfie she took with Mandisi and has been lauded for showing support to smaller acts

Minnie Dlamini had her wish to watch Mandisi Dyantyis performing live come true. The media personality said efforts to attend the talented singer's shows have been fruitless as they are always fully booked.

Minnie Dlamini has shared that she finally got one of her dreams to come true when she met Mandisi Dyantyis. Image: @minniedlamini and @dmandisi

After finally getting her wish granted, the star, who couldn't hide her joy, said she rushed into the Molo Sisi hitmaker's changing room to introduce herself.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Homeground presenter posted a selfie she captured alongside the talented star and a video from the show. She wrote:

"And then this happened. I’ve been dying to see @dmandisi live for ages (His shows are always sold out)

He plays the same instrument my late brother played and has a voice that just obliterates my soul . I totally fangirled I took my opportunity to meet him and ran…

Straight into his holding room to introduce myself. I tried to fit everything I wanted to tell him about how dope I think he is and and and in like two seconds (poor guy I’m so sorry )

He definitely wrote this song me, you know just a guideline on how to shela me

What a gent. What a voice. What a treat ♥️."

Minnie's fans were jealous of her. Many flocked to her comments section to share that they have also been dying to meet Mandisi.

@thandokzeeee said:

"A soulful artist whose music speaks to my spirit @dmandisi is my favourite artist under the sun I'm such a groupie when it comes to him ."

@rachelkolisi commented:

"He’s the best best ❤️."

@nobu_mb noted:

"When I see him I hear "nguMama lo ondizalayo" this guy has an amazing voice!❤️."

@tumi_rmg added:

"The Best yoh, I wouldn’t mind attending his concerts now and then ."

