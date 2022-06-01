DBN Gogo celebrated her 30th birthday with a red and black themed dinner party surrounded by her family and friends

The hitmaker headed to her social media pages to post pictures from the event and to show appreciation to those who came out to celebrate with her

Her fans and followers also flocked to the comments section of her posts to wish the star well in her new age

DBN Gogo is celebrating her new age. The Khuza Gogo hitmaker pulled out all the stops to mark another year.

DBN Gogo recently posted pictures from her lush 30th birthday celebration. Image: @dbngogo

The stunner posted pictures from her lavish star student black and red-themed dinner party to her social media pages.

According to TshisaLIVE, the star who rocked a figure-hugging red dress, black gloves, matching handbag, and strappy heels also took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from her high-end event. She wrote:

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I appreciate each and everyone one of you. Big shout out to the family @jagermeistersouthafrica. Thank you for the beautiful décor."

The star's fans also took the opportunity to celebrate their fav on her special day. Many took to the comments section of her post with sweet birthday tributes.

@amaqamata commented:

"Happy happy birthday, gorgeous!"

@lamiez_holworthy wrote:

" you looked absolutely gorgeous."

@omuhlegela added:

"Happy birthday, beautiful"

@lookatophiona noted:

"Welcome :) ❤️ Also when are you coming over?"

Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode buys R2.1 million Range Rover Velar, SA congratulates her: "Yass Girl"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Jerusalema singer Nomcebo singer upgraded her car to a brand new Range Rover Velar. The star has been on a winning streak since the release of her hit single Jerusalema featuring Master KG.

Heading to her social media pages, the star posted pics of her new whip and expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters for their unwavering support over the years. She said:

"We Celebrate life. The big things, the little things and the things that make us realise how far we’ve come. I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me. A big thank you to @rangerovertheglen for the new member of our family. I’m so grateful to all my supporters, I love you all."

