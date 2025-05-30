Nandi Madida and Gail Mabalane were praised online for being unproblematic celebrities who focus on their careers, faith, and families

Penuel the podcaster sparked the conversation, highlighting the actresses' beauty, strong values, and lack of scandals compared to others in the industry

Social media users applauded the duo as wholesome role models, with many crediting their stable marriages and upbringing for their admirable public image

Aww! Gail Mabalane and Nandi Madida are getting the praise they deserve. The South African actresses were given their flowers for being unproblematic celebrities who focus on their careers and families.

Nandi Madida and Gail Mabalane hailed by fans

The South African entertainment industry is marred with controversy, but very rarely do people hear controversial stories about two powerhouses, Nandi Madida and Gail Mabalane. The stars who have been in the industry for decades were recently given their flowers for being unproblematic queens.

Popular media personality Penuel started the discussion by noting how Nandi and Gail, who are both happily married women and present mothers to their children, have no drama, despite being around for a while. The podcaster's post comes hot on the heels of actress Enhle Mbali's explosive interview, where she discussed her failed marriage to DJ Black Coffee. The post read:

"Appreciation post for Gail Mabalane & Nandi Madida.World-class entertainers, who are naturally beautiful, celebrate their own hair, are rooted in their faith, hands-on mothers & committed wives. No scandals. No dodgy interviews. Just wholesome role models for young girls ❤️"

Fans react to post about Gail Mabalane and Nandi Madida

Social media users agreed that Gail and Nandi deserve the praise they are getting. Many said fellow women in the industry should look up to Nandi Madida and Gail Mabalane.

@Goatttttttttt9 said:

"I love these two women. When I have a daughter and she tells me she's a big fan of Gail and Nandi, I’ll be relieved. You’ll never hear them saying anything weird about their families or partners on social media for public validation."

@peacenationone said:

"Royalty of the industry. Not swayed by nonsense. You can tell when people come from good families. Easy to spot."

@PhindileYende added:

"No scandal, no dodgy interview….A reflection of their husbands! Women are created to reciprocate, not initiate."

@Starlet_SF wrote:

"Nandi on Podcast and Chill is one of my favourite episodes."

@Shirlez added:

"Thanks to the background they come from and the men who saw them equally fitting to be their better half."

Nandi Madida celebrates hubby Zakes Bantwini's birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy-award winning musician Zakes Bantwini turned 44 on Monday, 26 May 2025. His biggest supporter, wife Nandi Madida, gushed over Zakes and gave him the sweetest birthday wish.

Taking to Instagram, podcast host Nandi Madida wished her husband of 12 years, Zakes Bantwini, a memorable happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the melody of my heart for 12 years! @Zakesbantwini You’re not just a musical genius to the world, but also the one who composes the soundtrack of my soul," Nandi said.

