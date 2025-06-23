Tyler ICU made headlines following a recent Instagram post shared on 20 June 2025

The celebrated star cancelled his highly anticipated Lebanon tour due to security fears in the Middle East region

However, despite the cancellation, Tyler ICU hopes to honour the gig once the dust settles

South African sensation Tyler ICU is making headlines after he cancelled his much-awaited Lebanon show, which was scheduled for 20 June 2025.

The star took to social media to share reasons behind the decision that has since seen him making headlines.

Tyler ICU pulls out of Lebanon show amid safety concerns

The star shared a statement from his management, Baby Blue Entertainment, which noted that security fears in the region were the reason behind the cancellation.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has heightened security concerns in the region, with several flights and events being cancelled.

Tyler ICU’s management statement read:

“We regret to inform you that the artist will not be able to perform in Lebanon on 20 June 2025 as originally scheduled."

His management also noted that safety is a priority for Tyler, his team, and all the fans. The management also added:

“In light of the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran, and after a thorough assessment of the regional security situation, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the performance.”

Tyler ICU also extended his apologies to sponsors, fans and event organisers.

While others agreed with his decision back home, some fans from Lebanon were disappointed.

In recent years, Lebanon has been a playground for several South African acts, including DJ Shimza.

Earlier this year, he headlined a show in the country, and it was a blast.

However, since the recent fallout between Iran and Israel, several shows and events have been cancelled in the region.

Tyler ICU shares good news despite show cancellation

Despite the setback, Tyler ICU’s management also shared good news as he promised to wow fans when things get better.

With his show, he will join a few celebrated music acts who have performed in the country before.

Some notable names include Mariah Carey, Phil Collins and David Guetta.

Since his thrust into the limelight, Tyler ICU has been winning big.

He has dropped many smash hits and has headlined several shows across the globe.

However, his big wins in the studio have often seen his private life making headlines.

Making the headlines

Tyler ICU has earned a fortune from music and has splurged thousands, if not millions, on himself.

Earlier this year, he hogged headlines after he bought a new house.

However, little is known about the house's price tag, the rooms it boasts, or location.

Last year, the rumour mill had that Tyler ICU bought a sleek Maserati GranTurismo S after sharing a photo posing next to the car.

His cryptic caption, “From the dust, we come out luxurious,” even fueled the rumours.

However, he has not addressed the reports that often see him making headlines.

Tyler ICU scores Trace Awards nominations

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Tyler ICU got a nod from the Trace Awards 2025.

The star who is cementing his status in the entertainment industry was nominated alongside big names like Tyla, Kabza De Small and Makhadzi.

