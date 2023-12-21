A woman showed people her bad nail salon experience, and netizens were entertained by her TikTok video

The woman's pursuit of a unique French tip went downhill after visiting a nail tech who did not understand the assignment

Online users joked in the TikTok video about the questionable manicure supposedly done by a professional

A woman became a TikTok sensation after getting bad nails. The woman showed inspiration for her nails.

A TikTok video shows a woman's manicure that went askew. Image: @nizirehema98

Source: TikTok

The woman comparing the inspo picture to the manicure she received made people laugh. The woman's TikTok video received thousands of likes.

Woman let down by new nail set

A woman @nizirehema98 got a bad set of nails. The lady tried to get French tip nails that were brown instead of the usual white lining. Instead of a thin crisp tip, she got a thicker brown tip on her nails.

See the photos by clicking here.

South Africans blame woman for allowing bad manicure

People agreed that the nail tech did not do a good job. Many asked why she didn't stop the nail tech before she finished the set.

Mhaame Ekua Styles said:

"This is Ghana tips."

jasmine wrote:

"If you constantly move your hands you won't be able to tell a difference!"

Eve commented:

"At least the colors were right."

dee joked:

"I think she practiced on your hands."

C added:

"That's not French that's Spanish."

