Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Mamelodi Sundowns' star forward, is attracting serious interest from European clubs, including Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille

Ribeiro has had a standout season, leading the league with 13 goals and 7 assists, making him a strong contender for PSL Player of the Year

Sundowns are proactively planning for his potential exit by exploring options like promoting reserve team talent and signing new players, including Arthur Sales

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for the potential departure of their star forward, Lucas Ribeiro Costa, as increasing interest from European clubs continues to grow.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been a standout performer for Sundowns this season, but the rise of transfer talks has prompted the club to plan for life without him.

Source: Getty Images

Prolific Season for Ribeiro

Since his arrival at Sundowns in July 2023, Ribeiro has been a key figure in the team's attack, netting an impressive 13 goals and providing seven assists in just 21 appearances.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he leads the league in goals and is one of the frontrunners for this season's PSL Player of the Year award.

Ribeiro's consistent form has made him one of the most sought-after players in South Africa, but it seems his future may lie elsewhere.

European Clubs Express Interest

According to Soccer Laduma, several European clubs have begun to take notice of Ribeiro's talents, with Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille reportedly showing serious interest.

The French club has made inquiries about the striker, signaling that a move to Europe could be on the horizon.

Given his form in the PSL and his potential to make an impact at the highest levels of European football, Ribeiro’s departure seems more likely than ever.

Sundowns' Preparations for Potential Exit

Sundowns, anticipating Ribeiro’s exit, are already taking steps to reinforce their attacking options.

The club has been linked with the signing of Brazilian forward Arthur Sales, who joined Sundowns in July 2024 for a reported club-record fee of €3.2 million.

Sales’ addition to the squad could help fill the void left by Ribeiro should the Brazilian make his move to Europe. Additionally, Sundowns are eyeing their reserve team for potential talent to step up in the event of player departures.

A source close to the club revealed to Soccer Laduma that Sundowns are not waiting until next season to address potential exits.

They won’t be waiting for next season to see if Ribeiro or Peter Shalulile or even Iqraam Rayners leave, for them to look for a new striker

The source said

Source: Facebook

Source: Briefly News