Gordon Igesund opened up about an emotional moment with former footballer Lerato Chabangu

The incident led Igesund to recognize the importance of mental health in football

Igesund’s reflections underscore the growing awareness of mental health issues in the sport

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has shared a difficult moment from his coaching career, disclosing that former football star Lerato Chabangu once struggled with his mental health.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund has shared a difficult moment from his coaching career.

Source: Getty Images

Chabangu’s Emotional Struggles in Football

Speaking on the SoccerBeat podcast, Igesund recalled an incident in the early 2000s when Chabangu faced personal difficulties that affected his well-being.

We were traveling for a match, and Lerato arrived late. As a coach, I had to make a disciplinary decision and asked him to stay behind. Later, I was informed that he was deeply affected by this and was in distress

Igesund said. The former coach emphasized that he had always tried to support his players but realized just how much they sometimes relied on him emotionally.

The Impact on Igesund’s Coaching Approach

Igesund, who worked with Chabangu at Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, and Bafana Bafana, reflected on how this incident changed his perspective on mentoring players.

It made me understand the importance of mental health in football. Many players face emotional battles behind the scenes, and as coaches, we need to be aware of that.

He said.

After that experience, Igesund became more mindful of the emotional well-being of his players but also recognized the importance of maintaining professional boundaries.

Chabangu’s Football Career Under Igesund

Lerato Chabangu played some of his best football under Igesund, particularly at Moroka Swallows, where he helped the team to a runner-up finish in the Premiership.

Known for his exceptional talent, Chabangu had a career filled with highs and lows, but his ability on the pitch was undeniable.

Known for his exceptional talent, Chabangu had a career filled with highs and lows, but his ability on the pitch was undeniable.

Source: Getty Images

Mental Health in Football

The world of football has increasingly opened up discussions about mental health, with many players sharing their struggles.

The pressure of professional sports, combined with personal challenges, can take a significant toll on athletes. Igesund’s reflection on Chabangu’s struggles highlights the need for better mental health support systems in South African football.

From Football Stardom to Financial Hardships

Lerato Chabangu, once a celebrated figure in South African football with stints at Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows, saw his career and personal life unravel due to a lifestyle marked by overspending on cars, alcohol, and women.

After his release from Chippa United, he faced significant hardships, including the loss of his home and car, leading to estrangement from his daughter and a move to live with his grandmother in Tembisa.

Chabangu Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction

Briefly News previously reported that former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana winger Lerato Chabangu opened up about his ongoing battle with alcohol addiction.

The 39-year-old, who has sought rehab treatment for the second time, revealed that he entered rehab on the same day his girlfriend passed away, adding to his emotional struggles.

