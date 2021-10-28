Young Stunna’s rise to fame has happened quickly and he still sometimes cannot believe where he is at

Kabza De Small has helped Young Stunna by guiding his debut album that even Drake has commented on

Going from a hawker on the streets trying to start a music career to being a household name in Mzansi, Sandile is overwhelmed with gratitude

Sandile Fortune Msimango more commonly known as the lit Mzansi artist Young Stunna has made his mark on the Amapiano scene.

Sandile Fortune Msimango, known amongst his following as Young Stunna, can barely walk down the street without being asked to stop for a selfie. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Thanks to Kabza De Small, Young Stunna was able to drop his debut album Notumato which has received a lot of international attention.

Having started making music when he was just 13, becoming a household name has been Young Stunna’s lifelong dream. Knowing that top artists like Drake have heard his music seems surreal to the young artist.

Kwaito and R&B was the staple in his household growing up. Brenda Fassie was his gogo’s favrouite and later became his too.

Explaining where he got his stage name from Sandile revealed that the ladies back in his hometown Daveyton indirectly gave it to him after calling him a ‘stunner’ and commenting on his age lol, reported DRUM.

Going from a small town artist selling sweets, cigarettes and other items on the streets just to keep afloat, to where he is today, Young Stunna is counting his blessings and not taking a single one for granted.

Young Stunna pays tribute to his 'industry dad' Kabza De Small

Mzansi artist Sandile ‘Young Stunna’ Msimango could not be more grateful for producer and DJ Kabza De Small’s influence in his life, reported Briefly News.

The hip hop game is not for the faint-hearted and having someone who has been through it all right beside you is priceless. Kabza De Small bestowed his knowledge on Young Stunna and helped him break into the industry.

Dropping his debut album Notumato just last week, it was revealed that Young Stunna took time to pay tribute to Kabza De Small in the litty track, Adiwele.

