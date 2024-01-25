Meet Adalynn Rose Daughtry, Chris Daughtry's daughter

Chris Daughtry is a renowned star in the rock world, but behind the scenes, he is a doting father of four. His family experienced tragedy in 2021 when their eldest daughter, Hannah, passed away. The rocker's youngest daughter, Adalynn Rose Daughtry, has been shielded from the spotlight.

Chris came into the limelight after his electrifying performance on the 5th season of American Idol. He was placed fourth, and his journey to rock stardom continued when he released the highly successful debut album Daughtry with his band. The rockstar status affected his family, but his wife, Deanna, helped him find a solution with therapy.

Adalynn Rose Daughtry's profile summary and bio

Full name Adalynn Rose Daughtry Date of birth November 17, 2010 Age 13 years in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth McLeansville, North Carolina, United States Current residence Nashville, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Grey Gender Female Parents Deanna (mother) and Chris Daughtry (mother) Siblings Hannah (Half-sister), Noha James (Twin brother), Griffin (Half-brother) Known for Being Chris Daughtry's daughter

Adalynn Rose Daughtry was carried by a gestational surrogate

Adalynn was born on November 17, 2010 (13 years in 2024), weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces. She has a fraternal twin brother, Noah James, who was born weighing 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The pair were carried by a gestational surrogate after a successful IVF treatment. Their mother, Deanna, wanted more kids but could not carry a pregnancy due to a partial hysterectomy she had in 2006.

Adalynn Rose Daughtry's parents met before fame

Adalynn's parents, Chris and Deanna, tied the knot in 2000. Chris was still working at clubs and as a vacuum cleaner salesman. However, his fate changed six years later when he finished fourth on American Idol.

Although they have been married for over 23 years, their marriage has not been without its ups and downs, including infidelity on Chris' part. Deanna also came out as bisexual in 2019, which inspired the rocker's lyrics for his hit song, As You Are.

Going to therapy helped them find common ground. The couple told People in 2019 about their intention to grow together and were happy with each other's transformation.

I think we're on this perpetual journey together that we're just trying to be the best version of ourselves. We're trying to be more present and just enjoy where we are...I think we both want to grow together. I think we both are after the same goal, and that's being our true selves with each other.

Adalynn Rose Daughtry has two half-siblings

Her mother, Deanna, was a mother of two when she met and married Chris. Her eldest daughter, Hannah Price, was born on March 18, 1996. She unfortunately passed away on November 12, 2021, by taking her own life while under the influence of narcotics. She was 25 at the time.

Deanna's second born is son Griffin. He was born on June 30, 1998, and is now 25. He mainly stays out of the limelight.

Adalynn Rose's father, Chris, will always fight for his kids

Despite his busy schedule as a global rockstar, Chris' main goal is to be there for his kids. His song I'll Fight from his album Baptized is a letter to his children. The American Idol alum opened up to Rolling Stone in 2013 about his role as a father, saying,

I think every dad probably feels this way about their kids: No matter how old they get or how young they are, you're always going to be there to fight for them, and you're always going to be there to pick them up when they fall down.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Adalynn Rose Daughtry's family.

Did Chris Daughtry adopt a child?

The rockstar adopted Deanna's two children, Hannah and Griffin, when he married her in 2000. The couple welcomed their two other children, Adalynn Rose and Noah James, in 2010.

How many children did Hannah Daughtry have?

Chris Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, was a mother of two before her unfortunate passing. Her son Liam was seven while her daughter Lily was 20 months old when their mother died unexpectedly.

How did Adalynn Rose Daughtry die?

The young Daughtry sibling is still alive but lost her elder half-sister, Hannah, in November 2021. The obituary of Adalynn Rose Daughtry's sister reveals that Hannah was found unresponsive at her home in Fentress County, Tennesse, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What was the cause of death of Adalynn Rose Daughtry's sister?

Hannah's cause of death was revealed to be suicide while under the influence of drugs. In a statement released by the Daughtry family, her parents said their daughter suffered from mental health issues, was in abusive relationships, and had drug abuse problems. The statement read in part:

As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships. Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.

How was Hannah Daughtry shot in the face?

In late 2018, Hannah and her roommate found themselves in trouble with a gang in Humboldt, Tennessee. She was shot in the face while trying to save her friend during the incident. She had to undergo surgery and was later fitted with a prosthetic eye.

Chris Daughtry's daughter, Adalynn Rose Daughtry, is lucky to have supportive parents who value family. She rarely makes public appearances, but she and her siblings have inspired some of their father's lyrics.

