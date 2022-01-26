A beautiful Mzansi woman has started her journey as a practising doctor and could not be more proud of herself

Social media user @alexia_oliver shared her first official day on social media, expressing her aspirations for the year ahead

People let the new doctor know how proud they are and thanked her for committing her life to helping others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There is no better feeling that the first day of work after having studied so many years towards it. Starting of 2022 as an official doctor, this young woman couldn’t feel more blessed.

Social media user @alexia_oliver is officially a practicing doctor and proud. Image: Instgram / @alexia_oliver

Source: Instagram

Becoming a doctor is a big deal and a huge commitment. Not only does it require many years of studies but a lifetime of selfless giving. Social media user @alexia_oliver is a qualified doctor who has just started her practical internship. Kicking 2022 off with her first call, Dr Oliver beamed with pride.

Taking to social media, the stunning doctor shared her journey and wishes for 2022. She is so ready for whatever this year has in store.

“2022 - I’m not going to make any demands of you. I’m just going to enjoy the ride. Let’s make it a goodie.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi celebrated the gorgeous doctor on her first day

Seeing content like this is what the people of Mzansi love. Women like this are the future and they deserve to be celebrated.

People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, wishing the young doctor an amazing year ahead.

Take a look at some of the comments

@ ingemarhollenbach_jacobs saod:

“You go girl! #girlsruletheworld”

@themtbdoctor said:

“Well done . No more baby doc. Save the world. It’s worth it.”

@fifitforever said:

“Happy first day Doc Alexia!”

@johannel101 said:

“These scrubs are so cool. I am gonna live in mine."

@beccadoinglife said:

‘You’re gonna be incredible. We all knew you would be though. What you went through is only going to make you an even better doctor than you already we’re going to be. So proud of you Lex. I wish I could be as strong as you. You’re one of the strongest humans I have encountered ❤️❤️”

Stunning woman celebrates becoming a doctor, Mzansi explodes with excitement

A stunning medical graduate has bagged her degree on her way to becoming a doctor and peeps could not be happier for the young lass.

@kea_maleka26 took to social media to share her exciting news along with two photos, which she captioned:

“The end and the beginning.”

Source: Briefly News