Two SAPS officers who were off duty ended up in hospital with fatal gunshot wounds after unknown gunmen shot at them

According to reports, the officers who were travelling in a marked police vehicle were attacked when they stopped at a traffic light

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said a manhunt for the shooters has been launched

Cape Town- Two officers reportedly escaped death by a whisker after being shot at by unknown gunmen while off duty.

According to Eye Witness News, the two officers who were driving in a marked police vehicle were attacked on their way home when they stopped at a set of traffic lights.

The publication further explains that the officers were driving home to Ikhwezi Park in Khayelitsha on Friday night when they stopped at a traffic light. The shooters are said to have attacked them and fled the scene.

"The two stopped at traffic lights in their marked police vehicle and were shot at. They are both being treated for injuries in the hospital."

TimesLIVE reports that Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident in a statement. Per the statement, a 72-hour plan to apprehend the shooter has been implemented. Van Wyk also added that they are seeking the help of the publication to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The assistance of the Khayelitsha community is sought in identifying and locating the unknown suspects who attacked the two police constables."

