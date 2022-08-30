A gorgeous social media influencer posted a video that had her followers glued to their screens in awe

Kefilwe Mabote's fans were impressed to see that the top-notch babe still had some Mzansi swag left after all her overseas travels

Her moves had netizens commenting that her dance routine was absolutely fire but dared only the fittest to try attempt replicating it

33-year-old luxury and fashion social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote showed her fans and followers that she could kick off her expensive high heels and confidently break down to an African beat.

kefilwe_mabote's dance moves had socials in total disbelief that the fashion influencer had such killer moves. Image:kefilwe_mabote/Instagram

Source: UGC

While most of her uploads that she shares on her platform are about her expensive lifestyle around the world, in her recent post, she showed off that she has not lost her African rhythm.

Dancing to Matorkisi by Makhadzi, Kefilwe proved that she was up to date with dance moves in Mzansi. In the dance clip, she could be seen doing the robot dance, amongst other trending dancing styles.

She danced so much that one reply said anyone willing to learn and repeat the dance was better prepared to break a sweat or not try.

In a caption, Kefilwe wrote

"The rich aunt in me is always humbled by such fun activities and positive auras."

thollarmlambo

"It’s giving, sweat"

hloni_matladi

"This was so much fun to watch"

chimora

"You did well, rich aunty "

khumo_olorato

Ahyou really got the dance moves shemm

razia_adam1

What a vibe, my mood is lit and thanks @kefilwe_mabote I always enjoy your dance moves, man

Kefilwe Mabote living It up overseas with cannes film festival attendance and partying with elites on a yacht

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Kefilwe Mabote living her best life and rubbing shoulders with the rich-rich.

The luxury influencer shared clips of herself at a yacht party. Kefilwe looked excited as she happily twirled her way to the yacht.

Kefilwe seems to have been dancing the night away with her friends in what looked like an extravagant affair, as she wrote:

"Partying with the elite on a yacht? Unmatched baby!"

Source: Briefly News