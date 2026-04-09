GAUTENG – Two people have been killed in shootings in Ormonde, Johannesburg, but questions remain about what exactly happened.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Gunshots erupted in Ormonde across two crime scenes, 500 metres apart, leaving two people dead. Image: Rising Sun Lenasia

Source: Facebook

Police are currently investigating the matter, which seemingly involved three vehicles across two crime scenes. Two people have also been injured in the shootings.

The motive for the shootings is unknown at the moment.

Police are investigating two crime scenes

According to eNCA, which is live on the scene, police are investigating two crime scenes to piece together what happened. From the information gathered, it appears that a Mercedes-Benz rammed into a bakkie. The occupants of both vehicles traded shots, and one person in the bakkie was killed, while another was injured.

Approximately 500 metres away, a man with a gun was found under a Toyota Fortuner. The Fortuner, which suffered damage as if it were in an accident, came to a stop at the corner of Crownwood and Alwen roads. The right-hand side of the vehicle was also littered with bullet holes.

*This is a breaking news story, and more details will be published as they become available.

Source: Briefly News