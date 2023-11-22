A woman went to McDonald's for a meal but ended up falling in love with a stranger

The lovestruck lady knew it was a long shot posting her new crush on TikTok, but the video quickly went viral

Some people hope the duo meets Hollywood movie-style, while others said the unidentified man just wanted to eat in peace and now he's trending

Love finds us in the most unexpected places. One lady, @ntombi_nkosi, was enjoying a meal at McDonald's when she spotted a handsome man. Instead of introducing herself, the shy lady filmed the stranger and posted a video of him eating on TikTok.

A woman, Ntombi, saw a hunky man at McDonald's and posted a video of him on TikTok when she didn't have the courage to talk to him. Image: @ntombi_nkosi

Woman shares video of McDonald's crush on TikTok

Last week, a woman, Ntombi, who goes by the handle @ntombi_nkosi, visited a local McDonald's when something that was not on the menu caught her attention - a handsome stranger.

The stunning Ntombi didn't work up the courage to get her man, so she did what any millennial would do - film and post him online.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, the man enjoys his McDonald's fries, seemingly unaware he has a lady simping.

Ntombi didn't talk to the mystery bae in the restaurant, but she decided to share her crush with TikTok, adding there was a very small chance that he'd see it online.

She captioned the video:

"Lol I think I'm crazy for doing this, but oh well, I'll never meet him lol, and he probably won't see the video so whatever."

Take a look at the TikTok video here:

TikTok video of woman's mystery crush at McDonald's goes viral

Ntombi might be wrong about her mystery man not seeing the video. The clip has since been viewed over 188K times and counting.

South Africans were quick to share their views about the TikTok video, with some hoping Ntombi and the McD's stranger end up together while others added he might be in a relationship and his girlfriend sees the clip.

Kat commented:

"What if he's not into the whole rainbow nation thing?"

asiphe.n12 wrote:

"Bathong, people are going to find their men being posted on this sound."

nomhlx felt bad for the man:

"Bathong that time Kyle just wanted to eat his fries in peace "

Mbali is still on the Pollard bandwagon and thinks the mystery man resembles him:

"@nozi it's giving Handré Pollard"

Some people trolled Ntombi for not taking her shot when she had the opportunity. Skydollar said:

"Girl you were so close to him. Nka tray udule daar man."

TikTok video of woman’s thirst for jogging hunk has SA laughing

It's not the first time a woman's crush on a mystery man went viral. Briefly News reported on a lady who had South Africans laughing out loud as she serenaded a jogger.

The woman went TikTok viral for liking a man. The TikTokker posted a video showing other peeps her type. The stunning lady, @sandra_mooi, told people that she was nursing a crush on a guy who regularly jogs past a spot.

South Africans thought the lady was hilarious and had comments about how she should approach the guy.

Zukhanye encouraged her to shoot her shot:

"Hear me out girl. He is running there every day just to see you. He is fully aware of what he's doing."

