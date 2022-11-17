A short video of a student dancing by the roadside was secretly filmed by a man looking at him from his car

The boy's excitement generated many funny comments on TikTok as people tried to caption his mood

People said he was joyful because of the meal he was expecting at home as some argued otherwise

A video shared by @apata16 on TikTok has shown the moment a schoolboy, who seemed to be going back home, dished some powerful dance moves.

His show of happiness was hilarious as a man in a car secretly filmed him. For some seconds, the boy with a school bag on his back danced with so much energy.

Many people tried to give a reason for the boy's happiness. Photo source: TikTok/@apata16

Happy student dances in uniform

When the boy stopped and walked on, it was as if he was not the one who just put up a lovely show earlier. Many people tried to guess the reason for his joy.

While some TikTokers funnily hinged it on food, others said that it might be that his school session favoured him.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KING said:

"That joy when you’re going home to eat."

Hurley said:

"Mood when you know say nah Amala you go meet for house."

Milly_Amani said:

"When dey pursue u for school fees."

Oguguo Paschal said:

"He no do assignment and maths teacher no come school."

Paraboy said:

"Them quickly close from school today no lesson."

Jerry Billions said:

"Mood when you take ur mother's money and she didn't know about it."

user2239574280472 said:

"Omo real definition of happiness is free bro."

Nhalela said:

"Am sure it's weekend for that child to dancing like that he is thinking how he play with his friends."

Source: Legit.ng